Ashley Cain Says Late Daughter Azaylia Will 'Hold My Heart Forever' as He Marks First Father's Day

Ashley Cain is remembering his late daughter as he marks his first Father's Day.

On Sunday, The Challenge star, 30, paid tribute to his daughter Azaylia Diamond, who died of leukemia in April at 8 months old, sharing that his little girl will "always hold my heart."

Cain posted several photos and videos of his late daughter on social media as he commemorated the holiday. In honor of Azaylia, Cain shared that he went on an 8-mile run and 20-mile bike ride while wearing the color orange, which is associated with leukemia awareness.

The former soccer star and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee also spent the day planting flowers at their daughter's resting place.

"My first Father's Day - In my thoughts, in my heart, in every part of my life, you are always with me Azaylia, and always will be," Cain writes alongside photos of him at Azaylia's resting place. "You held my hand for a short while, but you'll hold my heart forever! 🧡 #DaddysGirl #FathersDay"

Alongside a heart-wrenching video of Cain dancing in the hospital with baby Azaylia, the father writes, "Azaylia made the hardest and most devastating time any parent could go through, without question, the BEST days of my life! A time where I'd give up the remaining years of mine in a split second, to experience it with her again. ❤️"

Adding, "Azaylia Diamond Cain - You're the most amazing daughter any daddy could wish for and I miss you so much. Even though my heart is broken beyond repair, I feel incredibly blessed to be your daddy and HONOURED to be lucky enough to to call you my daughter. You changed my life, you saved my life and you MADE my life. I LOVE YOU CHAMP - MY HERO! 👼🏼🧡 "

Vorajee also honored Cain as he celebrated the holiday with a heartfelt social media tribute.

"I'm So proud of you Ashley, you have been a beautiful daddy to azaylia, & still are! your bond together is still so beautiful, you make her proud to have a daddy like you everyday.🧡," she writes.

"Today is emotional, and I'm here for you, you will dance & she will dance with you, you will laugh & she will smile with you, you will sing her fav songs and make her proud that your her daddy.🥰 From heaven she watches and points you out with pride to say LOOK that's my daddy!!! With such a beautiful smile on her face 😁 👼," she continues.

"We will make today special for you 🧡 You will spend eternity together one day in paradise 👼🧡 until then azaylia wraps herself around you so tightly every single day💋 happy Father's Day babe I love you 😘," she concludes the post.

Cain and Vorajee announced baby Azaylia's death on April 25, months after Cain first announced that the baby girl had been diagnosed with "a very rare and aggressive form" of cancer.

In February, the family was informed that Azaylia's cancer had returned after she underwent a stem-cell transplantation. In April, Cain revealed that Azaylia had "days to live," after doctors found cancerous tumors throughout her body.