Ashley Cain Honors Late Daughter Azaylia on What Would've Been Her 9-Month Birthday

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee's daughter, Azaylia Diamond, died of leukemia on April 24 at 8 months old

Ashley Cain is honoring his late daughter Azaylia Diamond on what would've been her 9-month birthday.

In an Instagram post on Monday, The Challenge star paid tribute to Azaylia by sharing a throwback video of himself playing with his baby girl, who tragically died of leukemia on April 24 at 8 months old.

"Today Azaylia turned 9 months old in heaven," Cain began in the caption. "I'm finding it hard to look through photos and videos at the moment. So I blindly scrolled through and posted the first video my finger landed on. & what an beautiful video it was!"

"What a strong, clever, brave and beautiful little girl you were. My champion, my hero... MY INSPIRATION!" he continued. "#AzayliaDiamondCain FOREVER IN MY HEART."

Cain added on his Instagram Stories that he and his partner Safiyya Vorajee have "lit candle at home so we can celebrate" their daughter's life.

"I LOVE YOU CHAMP," he wrote alongside a video set to The Lion King's "Circle of Life," which showed a corner of the house decorated with flowers and photos of Azaylia.

On her Instagram, Vorajee captioned pictures of Azaylia, "9 Months today 👼🙏🏽🧡."

Ashley Cain Credit: Ashley Cain/instagram

Ashley Cain Credit: Ashley Cain/instagram

Vorajee also posted a video of rainbow she had spotted while driving home, writing in a message addressed to her little girl, "You show us a rainbow to let us no your here 🌈 Azaylia you are powerful, beautiful and incredible."

"you fill my soul when you show me these signs that we ask for," she added, "I'm so proud of you princess I love you so so much."

Cain and Vorajee recently announced that they plan using part of the more than $2.2 million raised for Azaylia's treatment to start a charity in their late daughter's name.

"After days of emotional yet careful consideration we have decided that, firstly, we would like to use some to give Azaylia a magical and deserving send off - something that we believe you would all want to be a part of," the couple said in a statement shared to their GoFundMe page on Saturday.

"Secondly, we will use the remaining money to help other children through a new charity we are setting up in Azaylia's name," they continued. "She has guided us throughout this process and it only feels right that we continue to use the platform we built together to help those in similar situations."

The grieving parents thanked everyone who donated and showed their support, noting that the money needed for Azaylia's potential treatment in Singapore was raised in the first 24 hours. "That money can sadly no longer be used to help Azaylia but we want to make sure it is used positively - and in Azaylia's name," they wrote.

Ashley Cain Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee with their daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Safiyya Vorajee/instagram

Cain and Vorajee announced baby Azaylia's death on April 25 after the child's battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which she was diagnosed with at 8 weeks old.

In February, the family was informed that Azaylia's AML had returned after she underwent a stem-cell transplantation. Last month, Cain revealed that Azaylia had "days to live," after doctors found cancerous tumors throughout her body.