The Challenge's Ashley Cain Says 'Very Few Options' Left to Treat 7-Month-Old Daughter's Cancer Relapse

The Challenge's Ashley Cain is sharing a devastating update on his 7½-month-old daughter's health after finding out her leukemia has returned.

On Thursday, the reality star, 30, shared a gallery of photos featuring his baby girl Azaylia Diamond, whom he welcomed with Safiyya Vorajee on Aug. 10, while sharing with his followers that a recent test confirmed a relapse. Cain says it's Azaylia's "last day at home" as the family went to the hospital and is gearing up to travel for consultations.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After yesterday's results we have found out that Azaylia has heartbreakingly relapsed and we have immediately been admitted back into hospital as inpatients," writes Cain, who shared an identical post as Vorajee did on her Instagram page.

"We are devastated at the news and are left with very few options. We, along with the consultants have been reaching out globally in the last 24 hours to find a solution to save Azaylia's life," he adds. "So far, we have only one potential option that we will be getting confirmation on tomorrow. This will mean that we will be uprooting and leaving the country in a matter of days/weeks to embark on a year long journey to save our beautiful little girl! ❤️"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cain thanked fans for their support, asking them to keep Azaylia in their prayers.

"Azaylia is such a strong little girl who has fought through every near impossible battle so far and she has done it all with love in her heart and a smile on her face!" he says. "We pray that we get the right news tomorrow so she can continue fighting for the life that she loves so much! ❤️"

Earlier this week on Wednesday, Cain wrote on Instagram that they were "eagerly/anxiously waiting for the results of yesterday's bone marrow test. We keep smiles on our faces, strength in our bodies and love in our hearts."

Cain revealed last month that Azaylia's leukemia had returned, which he was informed of moments before she was due to leave the hospital after a stem cell transplantation. Cain first spoke of his daughter's leukemia diagnosis in October, sharing that she has "a very rare and aggressive form" of cancer.