Ashley Cain Has Castings of His Daughter Azalyia's Feet Made After Learning She Has 'Days to Live'

Ashley Cain and wife Safiyya Vorajee are cherishing every moment spent with their infant daughter.

On Saturday, Vorajee, 34, shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story and revealed that she and Cain, 30, were having castings made of their daughter Azaylia Diamond's feet after learning that she has only "days to live" after her cancer worsened.

Marking her 8-month birthday, Vorajee shared a video of herself dancing along with her daughter to "I Wanna Be Like You" from Disney' The Jungle Book, writing, "We get up and I give my girl 100%," and "We keep her filled with the same energy & love that she's used to," and "I only ever want you to see happiness and experience love."

Then, in her subsequent posts, Vorajee showed off the pink molding used to make the castings, before she showed Cain holding their daughter in his arms as the molds were applied to the baby's feet.

In another video, the couple posed with their daughter as they each planted a number of kisses on Azaylia's head.

In honor of his daughter's birthday, Cain shared a loving message on social media.

"Yesterday Azaylia returned home from hospital like the fearless little lioness that she is," he began.

"Today is her 8th month birthday! Happy 8 months baby! I honestly thought @therock was my hero until I spent the last 8 months with you. You taught me how to be strong when I needed strength, you taught me how to smile when I am feeling sad, you taught me how to cherish every single moment - as these moments are all we have. You've been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible!" Cain continued.

"You've given me the best 8 months of my life through the toughest of times. MY HERO 🙌🏾 I LOVE YOU," he concluded.

Earlier in the week, The Challenge star shared a heartbreaking update about his infant daughter's health, revealing the news that doctors found cancerous tumors throughout his baby girl's body.

According to Cain, his daughter's current chemotherapy "is not working" and plans to take her to Singapore for CAR T-cell therapy. Cain explained that "the intrathecal treatment that is usually given to treat leukemia in the spine or the brain will not be available" due to "too much pressure" in her head.

"If they tried to even go through the spinal tap it would kill her," he continued, adding that consultants told him at the time that "they think she's only got one, two days to live — and it could even be that night."

Though doctors initially spoke to Cain about "potential options of radiotherapy to target the tumors in her head," another CT scan showed that tumors in Azaylia's stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys made further treatment difficult.

"And the chemotherapy is not working," Cain shared, choking back tears. "Her disease is that aggressive that nothing they are doing ... is working."

"She's one in a trillion, but unfortunately so is her disease," he continued, explaining that doctors in Singapore "can't create a CAR-T for her leukemia" given the circumstances.

"So, that means we're going back home. We're going back home and we're gonna try and make our baby as comfortable as possible," Cain said. "We're gonna be strong, and we're gonna go out with honor."

"She's had a tough, tough life. From eight weeks old she'd been in hospital having chemotherapy, operations, transplants. And I feel like for the last part of her life, I just want to take her home, see her like a baby and give her the best rest of her life that we can give her."

In an Instagram post of her own, Vorajee called the update on Azaylia's condition "the saddest news of my life" and explained that the CAR T-cell treatment in Singapore was "was our last, our only and our final option to save Azaylia."

"So we will be now returning home with our beautiful baby to give her the best possible time left that we can," she wrote alongside a photo with Cain and their child.