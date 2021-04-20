Ashley Cain Has Been an 'Amazing Partner' amid Daughter's Health Struggles, Says Girlfriend

Safiyya Vorajee is praising Ashley Cain for "being an amazing partner" amid a difficult time for their family.

As the couple continue to care for their 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond, who was recently given days to live after doctors discovered that her leukemia had worsened, Vorajee took some time to give thanks to The Challenge star for being such a supportive parent in the face of adversity.

In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the mom shared a selfie with Cain and wrote in the caption, "Thankyou for being an amazing partner & daddy."

"Your [sic] a very special man," she continued, "we love you 😘."

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee Credit: Ashley Cain/instagram

Earlier this month, Cain revealed that doctors found cancerous tumors throughout Azaylia's body, giving her just days to live.

Given that Azaylia could no longer undergo CAR T-cell therapy and her current chemotherapy "is not working," he and Vorajee decided to take their baby girl home from the hospital to "give her the best rest of her life that we can give her," Cain previously explained on his Instagram.

On Monday night, the Ex on the Beach star gave fans a glimpse of what Azaylia has been going through by sharing a video of the child with cold compresses on her face to "reduced the discomfort and swelling around her eyes."

"Every second of the hours on hours of doing this is worth it when she opens her eyes even for a few minutes," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee's daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Ashley Cain/instagram

The following morning, Cain posted a clip of Azaylia on her way to the hospital for a platelet transfusion.

In the video, Cain can be seen holding what appears to be an oxygen mask as he rides in the backseat of a car with the infant.

"The hospital aren't treating Azaylia anymore, but we're able to go get a platelet transfusion to help her blood cloth and prevent internal bleeding," he explained in the caption.

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee's daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Ashley Cain/instagram