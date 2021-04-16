Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee's daughter Azaylia Diamond was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia when she was 2 months old

Ashley Cain's Girlfriend Says Their Baby Is Eating for 'First Time' in 2 Weeks amid Struggle with Leukemia

Safiyya Vorajee, who shares 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond with The Challenge's Ashley Cain, is giving fans an update on their baby girl after the family was told she has days to live amid her struggle with a rare form of leukemia.

During a family dinner on Thursday, the infant began eating for the "first time" in "about 2 weeks," according to an Instagram Stories post shared by Vorajee.

"Look who's eating their greens!" Vorajee cooed in a video of little Azaylia holding what appeared to be a string bean in her hands. "You've got broccoli in your eyes, in your nose, around your mouth. You've got pasta sauce all over your clothes, but look at what you kept hold of — your green bean!"

"She has just Had so much fun with my dinner lol 😂 and it's the first time she's eaten in about 2 weeks ❤️," Vorajee added in the caption. "she amazes me! #letsgochamp."

Ashley Cain Safiyya Vorajee with daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Ashley Cain/instagram

Vorajee and Cain have kept fans up to date on Azaylia's condition after revealing last week that doctors found cancerous tumors throughout their daughter's body, giving her just days to live.

Azaylia has since moved home with her parents for time spent as a family, though she's been taken back to the hospital a few times for emergency medical treatment — including a platelet transfusion due to bleeding.

The baby girl returned home from the emergency room on Wednesday, with Cain calling the ordeal a "rollercoaster of emotions and event."

Still, the Ex on the Beach star has been amazed by his daughter's strength throughout her health struggles.

Ashley Cain Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee with their daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Safiyya Vorajee/instagram

Last Friday, Cain called his daughter his "hero" for pushing on despite doctors telling the family that she had days to live.

"9 days ago consultants told us my daughter had 1-2 days to live, but thought she may pass that evening," he began in an Instagram post. "Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumours in her brain and organs and amounts of pain I cannot imagine... She is still battling through 9 days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort."

He continued, "This is a testament of this little girls strength and the fight she has possessed all of the way through. She has fought a battle that not many, if any, of us could have endured and she's earned the love and respect of many on the way."