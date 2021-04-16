Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee recently revealed that their 8-month-old daughter Azaylia was given days to live amid her struggle with leukemia

Ashley Cain's Girlfriend Says Their Daughter Azaylia Is 'Really Struggling' in Her Final Days

Azaylia Diamond is "really, really struggling" after doctors found cancerous tumors throughout her body, according to Safiyya Vorajee — who shares the 8-month-old baby girl with The Challenge star Ashley Cain.

In an Instagram Story post on Friday, Vorajee said that their daughter's eyelids have swollen shut amid her struggle with a rare form of leukemia.

"Azaylia's got really, really swollen eyes today, and we've been told by our community nurses to put some cold compresses on them ... so she can open her eyes," the mom said in a video, which showed Azaylia sleeping in her arms.

"She's really, really struggling today," Vorajee added of her child.

Safeway Vorajee Safiyya Vorajee and daughter | Credit: Safeway Vorajee/instagram

Last week, Vorajee and Cain — who welcomed Azaylia on Aug. 10 — revealed that doctors have given the child days to live after finding tumors in her head, stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys.

Given that Azaylia could no longer undergo CAR T-cell therapy and her current chemotherapy "is not working," the parents decided to take the infant home from the hospital to "give her the best rest of her life that we can give her," Cain previously said on his Instagram.

Earlier this week, Azaylia was briefly rushed back to the hospital for emergency medical treatment in what the U.K. reality star called a "rollercoaster of emotions."

Ashley Cain Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee with their daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Safiyya Vorajee/instagram

Amid Azaylia's health struggles, Cain and Vorajee have continually kept their spirits up for their daughter.

On Friday, Cain shared an inspirational post about Azaylia, writing on his Instagram, "Don't count the days, make the days count."

"Truth be told, there's not so much playtime right now but we make up for it with naps and lots of snuggles/ Pretty much anything that makes her the happiest and most settled," he continued, adding that "wherever she is I'm not far away."