Ashley Cain's Girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee Says Pain Is 'Unbearable' After Death of Baby Azaylia

Safiyya Vorajee is reflecting on the death of her 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond nearly one week after the heartbreaking loss.

On Friday, Vorajee — who shared Azaylia with her partner, The Challenge star Ashley Cain — posted a candid message on her Instagram Story in which she described the ongoing pain she feels following the death of her young daughter on April 24.

"Trying to get myself out of bed in the morning has never felt so hard," Vorajee wrote alongside a picture of her laying in her pajamas. "The pain that hits me when my eyes open is unbearable, I just want this all to have been a dream. I miss you Azaylia 😢👼🧡"

Vorajee also reposted a past photo of her cradling Azaylia, who died following a months-long battle with leukemia, writing "1 week today this was all happening, 😢 "

"You are so incredible Azaylia, you have changed My life 🧡 Honestly I feel so proud of you, I am lost without you but I [know] your with me close all the time 🧡," she added.

On Thursday night, both Vorajee and Cain posted on their Instagram Stories that they were honoring their baby girl with a special candle-lighting tribute.

The former pro soccer player, 30, shared a picture of an already-lit red candle placed in between two Lion King stuffed animals, one of which was embroidered with an "A" initial.

"Tonight we lit a candle in the chapel of rest to join others in lighting up the world in honour of my beautiful daughter Azaylia ❤️🕯," Cain wrote.

"Light the world Azaylia 🧡 I love you," Vorajee shared alongside a photo of the burning candle.

Earlier this week, Vorajee posted another tribute to their baby girl and thanked fans for their continued support during a very difficult time for the family.

"I would like to take a moment out of my day to thank each and everyone of you for your heart felt messages, amazing videos that you have created for us," she began in a statement on her Instagram Stories. "It's so beautiful."

"Everyday is getting harder but Azaylia taught me strength, and courage which she held 100% now I need to make her proud and do the same," Vorajee continued. "A special Thankyou to beautiful Azaylia for teaching all of us the true meaning of life."

Following the death of their daughter, Cain posted a tribute on Instagram, writing, "My heart is shattered."

"You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride," he captioned a photo of himself holding Azaylia's hand. "I can't put into words my sadness and pain, there aren't words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already. You made me a better man. You made me the person I've always wanted to be. You've taught me more in your 8 months than I've learned my whole life."

Cain first shared news of Azaylia's leukemia diagnosis in October, revealing that his then-2-month-old baby girl had "a very rare and aggressive form" of cancer.

In February, Cain said the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after a stem-cell transplantation

Earlier this month, Cain and Vorajee announced devastating news that doctors had found numerous tumors throughout Azaylia's body, making it extremely difficult for her to receive further cancer treatments.