Ashley Cain's Girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee Says 'Days Feel So Empty' 1 Week After Death of Baby Girl

Vorajee, who shares Azaylia with her partner, The Challenge star Ashley Cain, wrote an emotional message on her Instagram Story Sunday in which she describes her time without her daughter as a "struggle all through the day & night." The mom says her days feel "empty" without Azaylia.

"When the journey I was on was difficult mentally I didn't realise it was going to get harder," writes Vorajee. "Looking after my baby in hospital from 8 weeks old wasn't the way I was expecting to become a mummy But I counted everyday as a blessing that I am azaylias mummy and would give her my 100% everyday! I studied every part of her diagnosis I learnt all her medicine because I wouldn't have done nothing less for my baby."

Cain and Vorajee first shared news of Azaylia's leukemia diagnosis in October, revealing that their then-2-month-old baby girl had a "very rare and aggressive form" of cancer. Then, in February, the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after a stem-cell transplantation. Azaylia died on Saturday, April 24.

"Struggling mentally with losing my baby. My days feel so empty My life feels so lost My body feels so alone," continues Vorajee. "But my soul feels so full, my spiritual alert feels so engaged more than ever. this is because Azaylia has given me a reason to connect with life in such a different way."

"I am struggling everyday but from each day I am gaining a new vision, Azaylia welcomed me everyday with a beautiful smile. I will find a new way to eventually live & I will keep your name alive Azaylia," she concludes.

Safiyya Vorajee Credit: Safiyya Vorajee/Instagram

On Friday, Vorajee shared another message, updating fans on her grieving process, describing the ongoing pain she feels.

"Trying to get myself out of bed in the morning has never felt so hard," Vorajee wrote alongside a picture of her laying in her pajamas. "The pain that hits me when my eyes open is unbearable, I just want this all to have been a dream. I miss you Azaylia."

"You are so incredible Azaylia, you have changed My life 🧡 Honestly I feel so proud of you, I am lost without you but I [know] your with me close all the time 🧡," she added.

Marking one week since his daughter's death, Cain, 30, shared an emotional note on Instagram, thanking everyone for their support.

"I wanted to take this time to give thanks for all the love, care and support for Azaylia throughout her battle and still now for us as a family," he began. "I am broken and hurting more and more everyday right now."