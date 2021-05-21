Ashley Cain's Girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee Gets 'Tribute Nails' in Memory of 'Guardian Angel' Daughter

Safiyya Vorajee wrote that the memorial manicure would make it so she could "look at you all day" during the funeral for baby Azaylia, who died April 24

Safiyya Vorajee is keeping her daughter's memory alive any way she can, including with a sweet new manicure.

The mom — who's mourning the loss of baby girl Azaylia Diamond after the 8-month-old died on April 24 following a battle with a rare form of leukemia — showcased the nail art she got done to commemorate Azaylia, featuring colorful angel imagery and Lion King characters.

The nails also include photos of Azaylia, whom Vorajee called her "guardian angel."

"My tribute nails to look at you all day," wrote Vorajee, who shares Azaylia with The Challenge alum Ashley Cain, 30. "My heart is aching so hard I'm so nervous for today but I promise I will do you proud baby," Vorajee added, referencing Azaylia's funeral, held Friday.

In mid-April, Vorajee spoke about wanting to commemorate her daughter in a tattoo, including possibly getting one of Azaylia's handprint and footprint "so I could always have her so close."

Cain and Vorajee first shared news of Azaylia's leukemia diagnosis in October, revealing that their then-2-month-old baby girl had a "very rare and aggressive form" of cancer. Then, in February, the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after stem-cell transplantation. Azaylia died on April 24.

Vorajee wrote an emotional message on her Instagram Story earlier this month in which she described her time without her daughter as a "struggle all through the day & night" and said her days feel "empty" without Azaylia.

"When the journey I was on was difficult mentally I didn't realise it was going to get harder," Vorajee wrote. "Looking after my baby in hospital from 8 weeks old wasn't the way I was expecting to become a mummy But I counted everyday as a blessing that I am azaylias mummy and would give her my 100% everyday! I studied every part of her diagnosis I learnt all her medicine because I wouldn't have done nothing less for my baby."

"Struggling mentally with losing my baby. My days feel so empty My life feels so lost My body feels so alone. But my soul feels so full, my spiritual alert feels so engaged more than ever. this is because Azaylia has given me a reason to connect with life in such a different way," she continued.