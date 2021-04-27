Ashley Cain's Girlfriend Safiyaa Vorajee Says Every Day Is 'Getting Harder' After Their Baby Girl's Death

Safiyya Vorajee is trying to find strength in the memory of her 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond, who died on Saturday following a months-long struggle with leukemia.

On Monday, Vorajee — who shared Azaylia with her partner, The Challenge star Ashley Cain — wrote a heartbreaking tribute to their baby girl and thanked fans for their continual support during a very difficult time for the family.

"I would like to take a moment out of my day to thank each and everyone of you for your heart felt messages, amazing videos that you have created for us," she began in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories. "It's so beautiful.

"Everyday is getting harder but Azaylia taught me strength, and courage which she held 100% now I need to make her proud and do the same," Vorajee continued. "A special Thankyou to beautiful Azaylia for teaching all of us the true meaning of life."

Vorajee ended her post with a message to her late daughter, writing, "I'm honoured to be your mummy. Enjoy paradise baby & enjoy your new angels wings."

Safiyya Vorajee Credit: Safiyya Vorajee/instagram

Cain also posted a tribute to Azaylia on Monday, writing on his Instagram, "My heart is shattered."

"You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride," he captioned a photo of himself holding Azaylia's hand. "I can't put into words my sadness and pain, there aren't words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already. You made me a better man. You made me the person I've always wanted to be. You've taught me more in your 8 months than I've learned my whole life."

"I don't know why you've been taken away from me and my heart aches in your absence," added Cain. "But I promise you that your name with live on. I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe. Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again."

Ashley Cain Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee with their daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Safiyya Vorajee/instagram

Cain first shared news of Azaylia's leukemia diagnosis in October, revealing that his then-2-month-old baby girl had "a very rare and aggressive form" of cancer.

In February, the former pro soccer player said the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after a stem-cell transplantation.

Earlier this month, Cain and Vorajee announced devastating news that doctors had found numerous tumors throughout Azaylia's body, making it extremely difficult for her to receive further cancer treatments.