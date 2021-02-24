The Challenge's Ashley Cain Says He Found Out Daughter's Cancer Returned the Day She Left Hospital

The Challenge's Ashley Cain has a heartbreaking update into his baby daughter Azaylia Diamond's condition four months after first revealing that she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

On Tuesday, the reality star, 30, revealed that he was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before his 6-month-old daughter — whom he shares with Safiyya Vorajee — was due to leave the hospital following stem cell transplantation.

"Today was supposed to be a day of unquestionable happiness. However, it turned out like most days on this journey; A miracle blindsided by heartbreak," he wrote alongside a video titled "Azaylia Rings The Bell," noting a hospital tradition to signify that a cancer patient has finished a round of treatment.

"We got told a few days ago that's Azaylia would be ringing the bell today and coming home with us, as a family to resume treatment 2 days per week as an outpatient," Cain continued. "However, 10 minutes before the moment we have been praying for over the last 5 months... We got urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned."

According to Cain, the family initially "crumbled and cancelled the celebration" upon hearing the devastating news, but soon felt that the "show must go on" after realizing "how far our little girl has come and how much she deserves this moment."

"She has battled against the odds, she has overcome every obstacle in her path and she has done it all with remarkable spirit and the biggest smile on her face!" Cain wrote of his daughter. "For now we are enjoying precious moments at home until we return to hospital on Friday! Thank you for your support and please keep our beautiful daughter in your prayers!"

On his Instagram Stories, the Ex on the Beach alum said he was "proud. happy. but heartbroken" over the news.

He also shared videos of Azaylia, who had been in the hospital for months, happily playing at home.

"I've never been so happy and so sad at the same time," Cain captioned one post.

"Get your rest baby. Tomorrow is a new day," he wrote in another, adding, "We ain't come this far just to come this far!"

Last week, Cain said on his Instagram that Azaylia would be undergoing bone marrow aspiration "to find out whether her marrow is clear of leukemia" after starting stem cell treatment in January.

"It's a nerve racking time because not only is she being put under aesthetic for yet another surgery, but we have around a 2 week wait to find out if her transplant has managed to clear out the leukemia from her bone marrow, which is the news we have been waiting for!" he wrote.

Cain first spoke of his daughter's leukemia diagnosis in October, sharing that she has "a very rare and aggressive form" of cancer.

"Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through," he wrote in part on his Instagram. "The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through."