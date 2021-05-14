Ashley Cain Shares Details About Daughter's Funeral, Wants It to Be 'Uplifting Day of Remembrance'

Ashley Cain is inviting fans to pay their respects as they lay their daughter Azaylia to rest.

The Challenge star, 30, and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee shared details about the funeral procession and ceremony arrangements Friday, nearly four weeks after their 8-month-old baby girl Azaylia Diamond died after struggling with a rare form of leukemia.

The U.K. reality star says the family will have a private ceremony, but supporters can observe a procession through Nuneaton, Warwickshire, following local safety protocols on the morning of Friday, May 21.

"We have been in correspondence with Warwickshire Police, to understand how we can give people who would like to pay their respects, the chance to do so. Due to current restrictions the family will be attending a private service of celebration of Azaylia's life, but prior to Azaylia's service we will be giving Azaylia her last journey through Nuneaton town."

Cain lists the exact route for the funeral procession in his Instagram caption, adding, "We would be touched and honored to see as many of those that wish, pay their respects to Azaylia by lining the streets somewhere along the route the cortege will proceed through."

"We respectfully ask all attending Azaylia's final journey to adhere to the current Covid legislation, to maintain social distancing and to keep within your family bubbles," he says. "This will ensure everyone is safe and following the rules that are set out."

Cain writes, "As truly difficult as the day will be, we are going to give it our all to keep Azaylia's day an uplifting day of remembrance for her life and encourage anyone attending to show their love by clapping and making joyous noise of celebration as the cortege goes by! We would love to make her final journey a special one as she watches from heaven. LETS GO CHAMP!"

In the comment section, Vorajee says, "This day is going to be incredibly tough, but it will be so beautiful to see you all there for azaylias route."

Vorajee shared a matching caption on her own Instagram page, which also read, "We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, words of sympathy & patience over the last few weeks, while we come to terms with the loss of Azaylia. We have been incredibly moved by the support we have received far and wide and all the beautiful gesture of kindness will live in hearts forever."

Earlier this month, Cain opened up about the heartbreaking process of making funeral arrangements for his child.

"I always dreaded the first time I'd have to plan a funeral. But I never thought it would be my own child's funeral," he wrote on Instagram. "Nothing could ever have prepared me for this. Some days it breaks me and I can't even bare to do it. I always thought I was tough, but making decisions on how I'm going to bury my baby is enough to bring me to my knees every single time."