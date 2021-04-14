Ashley Cain's Daughter Rushed to ER Hours After Returning Home from the Hospital: 'Come on Baby'

Ashley Cain's 8-month-old daughter Azaylia was rushed to the hospital again Tuesday night in an ambulance, The Challenge star shared on his Instagram Story.

Cain posted a video of the infant being treated by emergency personnel in the ambulance, writing "Come on baby."

"I love you princess," he wrote on another video of Azaylia being wheeled out at the hospital.

Cain's girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee wrote on her Instagram Story that Azaylia's heart rate had skyrocketed above 200 beats per minute, prompting another trip to the emergency room.

"Currently waiting for her blood results to see if we can get her some antibiotics to treat any infections," she wrote on a selfie of her holding the sleeping baby. "I love & adore you sweet girl."

Vorajee also shared videos of Azaylia being transported into the hospital, writing "Mummy & Daddy promised to give you our 100% from day 1 & we will keep to our word whatever you need we will do for you baby"

Earlier in the day, Cain shared an update on Azaylia's battle with leukemia, which she was diagnosed with at two months old. He said that he and Vorajee had just returned from the hospital for an emergency platelet transfusion in an effort to stop her bleeding from her eyes and nose.

As he walked outside, he added that this was the first time in her life that he'd been able to go outside and let Azaylia be exposed to the sun due to her ongoing chemotherapy.

"The fact that I get to walk outside with my baby in my arms and get some fresh air is absolutely amazing," Cain said, adding "That's why despite what we are going through, every day is a blessing."

In a video message Sunday night, Vorajee explained the emotional toll she's experiencing while staying strong for her child.

"I just wake up in the morning and I look at her and I just feel so blessed every single morning that I'm waking up with her and having her there to hold and to smile to and to sing one of our Jungle Book themed tunes to all day long — the amount of times we sing this song to her is just mind-blowing," she says. "I just feel so happy that I can spend today with her and play and love her as much as I can and tell her how much I love her."

"It's absolutely heart-breaking. This feels like torture," adds Vorajee. "It's so difficult and it's so hard. The support that you guys have all given us is amazing, it's incredible."

Vorajee and Cain announced Thursday that doctors found cancerous tumors throughout their 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond's body, revealing that she has "days to live."

"9 days ago consultants told us my daughter had 1-2 days to live, but thought she may pass that evening," Cain wrote on Instagram Friday. "Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumours in her brain and organs and amounts of pain I cannot imagine... She is still battling through 9 days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort."

Cain commended his child's "strength" during her devastating battle with leukemia.