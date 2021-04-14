Ashley Cain's 8-Month-Old Daughter Returns Home from Emergency Room: 'Roller Coaster of Emotions'

Ashley Cain previously revealed that his daughter, Azaylia Diamond, was given "days to live" after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia

Ashley Cain's 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia Diamond, is back at home after she was rushed to the emergency room on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, The Challenge star, 30, gave fans an update on his baby girl's condition amid her struggle with a rare form of leukemia, which she was diagnosed with at 2 months old, following her trip to the hospital.

"Back home we go on the rollercoaster of emotions and events ❤️," Cain wrote, posting a photo of Azaylia — whom he shares with girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee — on his Instagram Stories.

Vorajee also spoke about Azaylia's condition in a video shared to her own Instagram Stories, telling followers that it's "been a really, really exhausting night."

"As you can see, Azaylia is on oxygen at the moment," she said, as she cradled the sleeping infant in her arms. "Her breathing is a little bit more intense and she's struggling a little bit, so we just gave her a little bit of oxygen just to help her sleep more comfortably."

The mom added that Azaylia has been "very, very comfortable and quiet" since returning home, saying the family hopes she'll wake up from her nap with enough energy for "play time."

"If not, we're gonna have a film day and have lots of snuggles," Vorajee said.

Azaylia's latest trip to the E.R. comes just days after she was admitted to the hospital for an emergency platelet transfusion.

According to an Instagram post shared by Vorajee earlier this week, "the leukaemia caused profused bleeding" for the baby girl.

"Azaylia had a 30min transfusion, but this didn't stop the bleeding over night, I put her on her observation machine so I could keep an eye on her oxygen & heart rate levels for reassurance," Vorajee continued in the post. "Tomorrow isnt promised to anyone, waking up today is the blessing itself ❤️."

Last week, Cain and Vorajee revealed the heartbreaking news they've been told their daughter has "days to live" after doctors found cancerous tumors throughout her body.

Given that Azaylia's current chemotherapy "is not working" and plans for CAR T-cell therapy were no longer feasible, the couple decided to take their daughter back home to "give her the best rest of her life that we can give her," according to Cain.

The Ex on the Beach star wrote on Instagram at the time, "9 days ago consultants told us my daughter had 1-2 days to live, but thought she may pass that evening."

"Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumours in her brain and organs and amounts of pain I cannot imagine... She is still battling through 9 days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort," he added.