Ashley Cain Celebrates Anniversary of Late Daughter Azaylia's Stem Cell Transplant: 'My Hero'

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee's daughter, Azaylia Diamond, died of leukemia on April 24 at 8 months old

Ashley Cain is honoring his late daughter Azaylia Diamond on the anniversary of her stem cell transplantation.

On Tuesday, The Challenge alum, 31, shared a heartfelt message about his daughter — who died of leukemia in April at 8 months old — marking one year since her stem cell treatment. He posted a sweet photo next to Azaylia in the hospital as she wore a Lion King onesie, raving that she had the "heart of a lion" during her battle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"1 year ago today Azaylia had her stem cell transplant and entered another fearless battle for her life," Cain wrote on Instagram. "She fought through it like the true champion she was and engrafted 100% within record time. She displayed and brought love, happiness, strength and courage through every single step of her journey."

"She fought, inspired and left her mark on this world in such a beautiful innocent and pure little body which held the heart of a true lion," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ashley cain Credit: Ashley Cain/Instagram

The reality star then thanked the over 100,000 donors who helped make the procedure a possibility, allowing the family "precious and sacred extra few months with her in our arms," before she died.

"Azaylia you gave me the best and most precious 8 months a daddy could ever wish for, you taught me lessons I would never have learnt and now even through pain, you have gave me something to fight for - a path and purpose that will help other children on my journey to being by your side once again," he continued.

"My world, my champion, MY HERO - I love you! 🦁🧡👼🏼," Cain ended.

Azaylia's mother Safiyya Vorajee later commented under the post, calling her daughter her "hero."

"My heart is shattered 💔 🥺🥺🧡," she wrote. "Azaylia my 👼 I'm so proud of you…you showed me & so many around the world what being brave is princess! Your so beautiful so inspirational I love you so much MY HERO FOREVER!!! Mummys misses you 🧡"

Azaylia Diamond Cain Credit: Ashley Cain/Instagram

In October 2020, Cain and Vorajee revealed that their daughter was fighting a rare form of leukemia, then in February 2021, Cain said the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after her stem-cell transplantation.

In late March, Cain said Azaylia had "heartbreakingly relapsed and we have immediately been admitted back into hospital as inpatients," adding, "We are devastated at the news and are left with very few options." The parents brought their daughter home in time for her 8-month birthday.

Cain and Vorajee announced baby Azaylia's death on April 25, and they laid their daughter to rest in England on May 21.