Ashley Cain Says Daughter Azaylia’s Funeral Service Was the 'Most Difficult Day of My Life'

Ashley Cain is opening up about the funeral service for his daughter Azaylia Diamond, who died of leukemia last month at 8 months old.

On Sunday, The Challenge star, 30, shared photos to Instagram from the private ceremony, which took place on Friday morning in England.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"ADC 💎BEAUTIFULSTRONGCOURAGEOUSINSPIRATIONAL FOREVER IN MY HEART 🧡," Cain captioned the heartbreaking post.

"Friday was by far the most difficult day of my life," the MTV alum said. "Laying to rest my beautiful daughter who had such a huge, positive and powerful impact on not only myself and my family, but the entire world. 💔."

Continuing, he added, "Rest in eternal paradise princess. Daddy loves you forever and always!"

Girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee commented on Cain's post, writing, "The most difficult day I have ever experienced in my life, my heart feels shattered but I'm so so proud of our little girl she is amazing, we gave her the best send of we could and I am so proud of you Ashley you did amazing 🧡🧡🧡 azaylia's beautiful daddy 🧡🧡🧡."

Ashley Cain, daughter's funeral Ashley Cain

Ashley Cain, daughter's funeral Ashley Cain

Photos showed Cain and Vorajee joined by family and close friends as they each dropped orange roses on their baby girl's casket after it was lowered into the grave. Supporters were able observe a procession following local safety protocols.

In another heartbreaking photo, Cain carried his daughter's coffin — which was orange and white and had her initials, ADC, written on its side — over his shoulder with help from others outside in the rain. The color orange is associated with leukemia awareness.

He also delivered a speech during the memorial, as seen in one black-and-white snapshot from his post.

Ashley Cain, daughter's funeral

Ashley Cain, daughter's funeral

Cain and Vorajee announced baby Azaylia's death on April 25, five months after Cain first announced that the baby girl had been diagnosed with "a very rare and aggressive form" of cancer.

In February, the family was informed that Azaylia's cancer had returned after she underwent a stem-cell transplantation. Last month, Cain revealed that Azaylia had "days to live," after doctors found cancerous tumors throughout her body.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ashley Cain Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee with their daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Safiyya Vorajee/instagram

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee Ashley Cain | Credit: ashley cain/instagram

Earlier this month, Cain opened up about the heartbreaking process of making funeral arrangements for his child.

"I always dreaded the first time I'd have to plan a funeral. But I never thought it would be my own child's funeral," he wrote on Instagram. "Nothing could ever have prepared me for this. Some days it breaks me and I can't even bare to do it. I always thought I was tough, but making decisions on how I'm going to bury my baby is enough to bring me to my knees every single time."