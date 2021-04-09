The Challenge's Ashley Cain says he finds "strength" in giving his daughter Azaylia the "best of me" as they're told she has "days to live" amid her battle with leukemia

Ashley Cain Calls Baby Girl His 'Hero' as They Go Home After Doctors Say She Has 'Days to Live'

The Challenge's Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee are going home with their daughter Azaylia Diamond to spend time as a family after doctors told them she has just days to live.

On Friday, Cain, 30, shared photos of his baby girl, who turns 8 months old Saturday, getting her last bath at the hospital before they take her home "where she belongs." Cain and Vorajee announced on Thursday that doctors found cancerous tumors throughout her body, explaining that Azaylia's current chemotherapy "is not working" and plans to take her to Singapore for CAR T-cell therapy are no longer feasible given the discovery of the tumors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"9 days ago consultants told us my daughter had 1-2 days to live, but thought she may pass that evening," he writes on Instagram Friday. "Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumours in her brain and organs and amounts of pain I cannot imagine... She is still battling through 9 days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort."

Cain commends his child's "strength" during her devastating battle with leukemia.

"This is a testament of this little girls strength and the fight she has possessed all of the way through. She has fought a battle that not many, if any, of us could have endured and she's earned the love and respect of many on the way," he says. "The truth is though, I hope and pray that I have earned hers! Even through the hardest and saddest time of my life, she has found a way to make it better. She has shined light on the darkest of days and she has opened my heart to amounts of love I couldn't believe possible!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The U.K. reality star adds that he finds "strength" in spending time with her in her final days.

"The truth is, I don't know what I will do without you. But for now, I find strength in giving you the best of me, and the only me that you deserve!" says Cain.

"You are in my arms, my thoughts, my prayers and my heart everyday my princess. YOU'RE MY HERO! DADDY LOVES YOU!"

Ashley Cain's daughter Image zoom Credit: Ashley Cain/ instagram

Cain first shared news of Azaylia's leukemia diagnosis in October, revealing that she has "a very rare and aggressive form" of cancer. In February, he said the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after a stem cell transplantation.

In an Instagram post of her own Thursday, Vorajee called the update on Azaylia's condition "the saddest news of my life" and explained that the CAR T-cell treatment in Singapore "was our last, our only and our final option to save Azaylia."