Ashley Cain Says He Is 'Broken and Hurting More and More Every Day' After Death of His Baby Girl

Ashley Cain is opening up about his grief following the death of his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old The Challenge star shared a message on his Instagram Story, reflecting on his baby girl's death one week after his heartbreaking loss.

"I wanted to take this time to give thanks for all the love, care and support for Azaylia throughout her battle and still now for us as a family," he began. "I am broken and hurting more and more everyday right now."

Continuing his candid message, Cain wrote that he "made a promise to my daughter that I would keep her name alive by continuing to help other children, adults and their families during their own battles and I will honor that promise until I see her again.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram Story, Cain's girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee shared a photograph of the pair's late daughter, writing "so beautiful I think about you all day and night."

Safiyya Vorajee and Ashley Cain Credit: Ashley Cain/Instagram

Last weekend, Cain revealed the tragic news that his daughter died. "Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢 #AzayliaDiamondCain," he wrote on Instagram.

"You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart," Vorajee wrote in her own tribute.

Cain first shared news of Azaylia's leukemia diagnosis in October, revealing that his then-2-month-old baby girl had "a very rare and aggressive form" of cancer.

In February, Cain said the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after a stem-cell transplantation.

Shortly before her Azaylia's death, Cain was told to "make the most" of his time with his daughter by doctors who told him that the infant was nearing her final days.

On Friday, Vorajee also reflected on the heartbreak she feels.

"Trying to get myself out of bed in the morning has never felt so hard," Vorajee wrote on social media. "The pain that hits me when my eyes open is unbearable, I just want this all to have been a dream. I miss you Azaylia 😢👼🧡."