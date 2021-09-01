Ashley Cain Biking 1,040 Miles with His Brother in Honor of Late Daughter Azaylia

Ashley Cain is going the distance to honor his late daughter Azaylia.

On Wednesday, The Challenge alum, 30, announced on Instagram that he and his brother, 33, are biking 1,040 miles from the bottom of England to the top of Scotland for The Azaylia Foundation to "raise awareness and funds for all the incredible children fighting childhood cancer."

Cain, whose daughter Azaylia died of leukemia at 8 months old in April, shared the news alongside photos from his first day of biking at Land's End.

"I have brought along with me Azaylia's Simba cuddly toy that she used to hug, kiss and cuddle with during her 6 month battle with leukemia. It is a physical memory of my beautiful baby and a way of carrying her with me every single mile of the journey 🦁," he wrote next to a photo of himself kissing the toy.

Cain is asking his followers to donate to the foundation, noting that with their help, they could "raise so much awareness, help so many children and save so many lives 🙏🏾"

Last October, Cain and Safiyya Vorajee revealed that their daughter Azaylia was fighting a rare form of leukemia, then in February, Cain said the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after a stem-cell transplantation.

In late March, Cain said Azaylia had "heartbreakingly relapsed and we have immediately been admitted back into hospital as inpatients," adding, "We are devastated at the news and are left with very few options." The parents brought their daughter home in time for her 8-month birthday.

Cain and Vorajee announced baby Azaylia's death on April 25, and they laid their daughter to rest in England on May 21.

Earlier this month, the parents paid tribute to their late daughter on what would have been her first birthday.

"Happy Heavenly 1st Birthday Azaylia Diamond Cain - You're not only my daug'hter, you're my best friend, my guardian Angel, my inspiration and my true hero. 🦁," Cain began his post. "You brought love, happiness and hope to not only your family, but an entire world who was locked up and locked down. A true inspiration that showed people they can be strong, brave and fight through anything life throws at them… And do it all with a smile on their face! 🙏🏾"