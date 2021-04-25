Ashley Cain's Baby Daughter Azaylia, 8 Months, Dead After Cancer Battle

The Challenge's Ashley Cain first shared news of Azaylia's leukemia diagnosis in October, revealing she had a "rare and aggressive form" of cancer

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee are mourning the death of their 8-month-old baby girl Azaylia Diamond after a battle with leukemia.

On Sunday, The Challenge star, 30, revealed the tragic news that his daughter died after first revealing that she was fighting leukemia last October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢 #AzayliaDiamondCain," he wrote on Instagram.

"You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart," Vorajee wrote in her own tribute.

Ahead of Azaylia's death, Cain was told to "make the most" of his time with his daughter by doctors who told him that the infant was nearing her final days.

Speaking to fans on his Instagram Story while taking Azaylia for a stroll near their home on April 23, Cain spoke about the message he had received from the doctors. "You can understand what that message means," he said, "but the fact of the matter is that you make the most of it every day and we enjoy every day."

"I'll tell you one thing, I ain't got no plans for going anywhere this weekend. I'm an optimist. I'm a believer. I have a positive mind frame and I know her strength and I know mine," he continued.

Vorajee added in a heartfelt Instagram caption that same day that when she sees her baby girl's face in the morning, her "heart instantly overflows with abundance of love for you." She added that Azaylia's eyes have been "intensely dry," requiring eye drops "so her eyes can move," and that her care is around the clock "24/7."

"Feeling the heartache more and more today, as the Nurses woke me up this morning for a home visit & told me to enjoy the weekend as they now think her body is slowly shutting down," wrote Vorajee at the time. "I got told this a couple of weeks ago and she has stayed so strong through this I'm so proud of how strong you are Azaylia."

"Hearing these words, rips and tears my heart and soul into pieces watching my little girl get tired is painful but giving her 100% everyday is what she was promised, even when her eyes are closed I talk sing and shake her fav rattles so she is constantly surrounded by a positive vibe," the mom continued. "Appreciating the day the hour and the min is something I never thought I would do as we all take life for granted."

She added, "Azaylia [you're] my inspiration & my hero mummy loves you. For everyone reading this Have a lovely day enjoy your moments they are special."

Cain first shared news of Azaylia's leukemia diagnosis in October, revealing that his then-2-month-old baby girl, whom she shares with Vorajee, had "a very rare and aggressive form" of cancer.

In February, the former pro soccer player said the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after a stem-cell transplantation.

Then, in late March, Cain said his daughter had "heartbreakingly relapsed and we have immediately been admitted back into hospital as inpatients," adding, "We are devastated at the news and are left with very few options."

In an emotional Instagram video on April 8, the reality star revealed the devastating news that doctors had found cancerous tumors throughout his baby girl's body. According to Cain, their daughter's chemotherapy is was "not working" and plans to take her to Singapore for CAR T-cell therapy were no longer feasible given the discovery of tumors on her brain.

Cain explained that "the intrathecal treatment that is usually given to treat leukemia in the spine or the brain will not be available" due to "too much pressure" in her head.

"If they tried to even go through the spinal tap it would kill her," he continued, adding that consultants told him at the time that "they think she's only got one, two days to live — and it could even be that night."

Ashley Cain Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee with their daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Safiyya Vorajee/instagram

Though doctors initially spoke to Cain about "potential options of radiotherapy to target the tumors in her head," another CT scan that showed tumors in Azaylia's stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys made further treatment difficult.

"And the chemotherapy is not working," Cain shared, choking back tears. "Her disease is that aggressive that nothing they are doing ... is working."

"She's one in a trillion, but unfortunately so is her disease," he continued, explaining that doctors in Singapore "can't create a CAR-T for her leukemia" given the circumstances.

"So, that means we're going back home. We're going back home and we're gonna try and make our baby as comfortable as possible," Cain said. "We're gonna be strong, and we're gonna go out with honor."

Cain and his wife brought their daughter home in time for her 8-month birthday.

"Yesterday Azaylia returned home from hospital like the fearless little lioness that she is," he wrote on April 11. "You taught me how to be strong when I needed strength, you taught me how to smile when I am feeling sad, you taught me how to cherish every single moment - as these moments are all we have. You've been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible!"

Vorajee opened up about making the most of the final days with her baby girl while also struggling with the emotional ups and down of the situation. Speaking out on Instagram after Azaylia was taken back to the hospital briefly for an emergency platelet transfusion, the mom said it "feels like torture."

Vorajee also shared that she plans to get a tattoo of her baby's hands and feet to commemorate Azaylia "so I could always have her so close."

In an April 16 Instagram post, Vorajee wrote that the "day me and Daddy was blessed with you Azaylia was the best day of our life's, you have bought us happiness every single day, despite what we are faced with we made you a promise from the day you was born & told you again in intensive care and that was to give you 100% your whole life & that promise will never be broken."