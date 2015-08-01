Image zoom



David Livingston/Getty

It’s a girl!

Ashlee Simpson welcomed her first child with her husband, singer and actor Evan Ross, on Thursday, July 30, they announced on their Instagrams Friday.

“We are overjoyed about the birth of our precious baby girl, Jagger Snow Ross,” the couple wrote.

“Ashlee is doing amazing and their daughter is perfect,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She’s gorgeous!”

“Evan says he’s already obsessed with being a dad,” a source says of Ross, who spent Tuesday promoting his new ABC show, Wicked City. “He couldn’t wait to finish work and head home to the baby.”

The singer and actress, 30, and Ross, 26, celebrated the pending arrival of their baby girl with a whimsical baby shower at sister Jessica Simpson‘s home in June.



“Daddy @realevanross and my brother @rossnaess. It was an amazing night. #babyshower,” the mom-to-be captioned a photo of her sitting on a moon cutout under a sky of hanging stars.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby together in December — and told PEOPLE exclusively in February that it was a girl! But despite already being mom to 6½-year-old son Bronx Mowgli, Simpson admitted everything felt like a whole new experience.

“I think that no matter what, with every child it’s different. It feels new to me too, and it’s been six years, so I’m like, ‘Here we go! We gotta learn how to get the swaddle on again!’ ” she joked to PEOPLE in April.

While Ross doted on his pregnant wife with “massages, cooking — all of that!” the future father was also soaking up plenty of quality time with Bronx, Simpson said.

“It’s amazing. I can’t even tell you how incredible that child is — he’s unbelievable!” said Ross. “He’s been a blessing in my life and I’ve learned so much from him.”

One thing the proud parents-to-be wouldn’t discuss? Possible names for their daughter. After saying on The Wendy Williams Show in February that they would steer clear of fruit-inspired ideas, Ross and Simpson ultimately decided on a “unique” — but meaningful — name.

“You guys will figure out the story behind it once we tell the name,” he promised PEOPLE in June.

