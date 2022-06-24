Ashlee Simpson Ross Takes Son Ziggy to See Grandma Diana Ross Perform for First Time: 'Love You'

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross took their kids out for a very special occasion.

The couple took 20-month-old son Ziggy Blu, daughter Jagger Snow, 6, and son Bronx Mowgli, 13, to see Diana Ross perform at The O2 in London. It was extra special because it was the first time Ziggy has seen his grandmother perform.

"Ziggy's first show seeing his Ami," Simpson Ross captioned a photo of Evan holding the toddler on her Instagram Story. Ziggy wears protective headphones as he watches the show and dances a little bit with his dad.

In a second post, Ashlee shows Bronx and Jagger sitting together. "We love you mama d," Ashlee wrote, tagging Diana.

She followed it up with a video showing her younger two dancing, panning between them and Diana on stage performing "You Can't Hurry Love." "Ziggy & Jagger forever dancing," she wrote.

Ashlee Simpson Ross family photo at bday party Credit: Courtesy of Ashlee Simpson Ross

The family of five has been having a blast on their trip to London. On Wednesday, Simpson Ross tagged Evan, his sister Rhonda Ross and stepsisters Katinka and Kimberly Naess in a photo of the kids in the family playing together.

Earlier this year, the extended Ross family got together to celebrate Diana's 78th birthday. The "Endless Love" singer shared a photo op from the occasion on social media.

"I am so grateful for all the blessings in my life for there are so many. I am very proud and happy, I have so much to be grateful for," she wrote on Twitter alongside the family photo. "Thank you ALL for your birthday wishes, my heart is filled with joy and so much love."

diana ross' grandchildren Credit: rhonda ross/ instagram

Evan and Simpson Ross share Ziggy and Jagger, while she shares Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz. On Father's Day, she shared a sweet tribute to Ross and his role in their family. Alongside a photo of him holding Jagger and Ziggy, she wrote, "Happy Father's Day my love. You are truly our rock."

"Thank you for always making everyone laugh, and giving the best love. You make everything better. I love doing this life with you. DILF."