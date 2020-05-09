Ashlee Simpson Shows Off Her Baby Bump One Week After Announcing Pregnancy with Husband Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross is showing off her growing baby bump, about one week after announcing that she is pregnant with her third child.

Simpson Ross, 35, posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday featuring her baby bump in a black silk top. The singer-songwriter and actress wrote “Baby Bumpin” on the short clip.

The baby on the way will be Simpson Ross’ third child and her second with husband Evan Ross. The couple is parents to their daughter Jagger Snow, 4½, plus her 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

“Ashlee has been wanting another baby for a long time. They always wanted a big family!” a source previously said of the exciting news.

Image zoom Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

Image zoom Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

The pregnant star and Ross, 31, revealed the pregnancy news in Instagram posts last week. The couple shared photos of themselves holding up a positive pregnancy test and made the announcement in the caption.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” Simpson Ross captioned her post, while Ross wrote alongside his, “The fam is growing. ♥️ Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

“During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund,” Simpson Ross added, referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Her sister Jessica Simpson expressed her excitement in the comments section, writing, "I couldn't be happier for my favorite person on the planet!! This family of 5 over here are beyond elated for YOU, Evan, BX and Jagger to expand the beautiful gift of family. Auntie of 3!! This is hands down the most exciting news I could possibly imagine!"

The parents-to-be tied the knot in August 2014 at the Connecticut home of the groom’s mother, singer Diana Ross. In 2017, they celebrated three years together and the “Pieces of Me” singer posted a sweet tribute to their relationship on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary my love 😍 it has been the best 3 years of my life ❤️,” Simpson Ross captioned a throwback snap of the duo sharing a smooch on their wedding day.

“I love knowing that I get to wake up next to you for the rest of my life,” she continued. “Thanks for giving me the best love.”