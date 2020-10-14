Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child together, a son

Pregnant Ashlee Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump with Voting Sticker: ‘Get Out and Vote’

Ashlee Simpson Ross wants you to "get out and vote" in the 2020 presidential election.

The pregnant singer-songwriter, 36, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday encouraging voter participation with two photos, the first of which featured the star showing off her "I Voted" sticker on her growing baby bump.

In the second photo, Simpson Ross held her baby bump with one hand and her voting ballot with the other as she posed outside beside a ballot drop-off box.

"Get out and vote! No excuses!" she captioned the post.

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” Simpson Ross wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of the couple holding up a positive pregnancy test.

The following month, Jagger and Bronx helped the expecting parents reveal the baby's sex, cutting into a cake filled with blue sprinkles to spill the exciting news to Simpson Ross' Instagram followers.

"I'm so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now!" Simpson Ross captioned a sweet family photo on Instagram. "Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial @whambamevents for making my baby shower so special! ❤️ 📷: @kristingram."