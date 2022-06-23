Ashlee Simpson Ross Laughs Over Telephone Booth Photo Fail with Daughter Jagger, 6: 'Good Try'

The singer didn't notice what was plastered on the phone booth where her 6-year-old daughter Jagger posed

Ashlee Simpson Ross is having a blast in London with her family.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old singer shared photos of her family enjoying time together in London. In the first photo, daughter Jagger Snow, 6, and son Bronx Mowgli, 13, make pouty faces while sitting together on a bench.

Later, the kids can be seen playing with their cousins, with Simpson Ross tagging her husband Evan Ross, his sister Rhonda Ross and stepsisters Katinka and Kimberly Naess.

The funniest snap of the bunch came when Simpson Ross shared a photo of Jagger in front of an old-school phone booth in London.

"Also was so excited for the telephone pic until I saw what was on it," she shared with a crying laughing emoji.

A closer look shows erotica ads plastered in the glass of the photo booth where Jagger sweetly posed.

Simpson Ross shares Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz. She shares Jagger and 20-month-old Ziggy Blue with Ross.

On Father's Day, Ashlee shared a sweet tribute to Ross. Alongside a photo of him holding Jagger and Ziggy, she wrote, "Happy Father's Day my love. You are truly our rock."

"Thank you for always making everyone laugh, and giving the best love. You make everything better. I love doing this life with you. DILF."

Ross shared photos of him with all three of the kids. "Swipe to see how lucky Iam to be a Father/stepfather. I love you beyond infinity," he wrote. Tagging his wife, he added. Thank you for bringing this love into my life."

Last October, Simpson Ross caught up with PEOPLE at the premiere of L.O.L Surprise! in Hollywood, California, where she opened up about the relationship between her three children.

Speaking about Ziggy, Ashlee said, "He's got a real sweet personality so he's a real hit."