Peekaboo! Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Ziggy Blu, 8 Weeks

Ashlee Simpson Ross is keeping her baby boy close!

The "Safe Zone" singer, 36, shared a sweet new photo of her 8-week-old son Ziggy Blu on Instagram, Tuesday, captioning the post simply, "Peek-a-boo." Ziggy is the second child for Ross, 32, who shares 5-year-old daughter Jagger Snow with Simpson Ross, as well. She is also mom to son Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

She holds the baby in the pic, as little Ziggy stares off-camera over her shoulder.

Last month, the "Pieces of Me" singer shared the first sibling photo of her three kids, featuring Bronx cradling his new baby brother as Jagger sported a giant smile, standing in front of the pair.

For Bronx's birthday later in November, the proud mom debuted the first photo of their new family of five for the occasion. "Happy Birthday Bronx!!" Simpson Ross wrote, addressing her son. "You are the coolest, kindest, deep, soulful kid (almost teen) and I am so lucky to be your mom! We love you so much! Happy twelfth 🥳"

Simpson Ross announced her pregnancy in late April, sharing photos of herself and her husband, who is the son of Diana Ross, holding up a positive pregnancy test on Instagram. Ahead of Ziggy's arrival, Simpson Ross told PEOPLE in August that "it'll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase."

"Newborn babies smell so good. There's nothing like it. And we can't wait for the snuggles!" she said at the time, as Ross added, "I'm so excited for this little one on the way."