Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Jagger's Sassy Back to School Photo: 'First Grade Here She Comes!'

Ashlee Simpson Ross has a first grader on her hands!

On Tuesday, the "I Do" singer, 37, shared a photo from daughter Jagger's first day of school.

"First grade here she comes!" the proud mom captioned the cute photo on her Instagram Story.

The sassy 7-year-old posed with both hands on her hips while wearing a white button-down and a plaid skirt paired with a pair of pale yellow and pink sparkly high-top sneakers.

Ashlee shares Jagger and 22-month-old Ziggy Blue with husband Evan Ross. She also shares son Bronx Mowgli, 13, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram

Earlier this month, Jagger made her modeling debut just weeks after celebrating her 7th birthday.

Both of the proud parents shared a photo of Jagger on Instagram in a white button-down shirt with an oversized yellow sweatshirt with "1977" printed across it. The look was paired with oversized khakis with tan-ish yellow shoes peeking out.

"JAGGER SNOW ROSS 💛," both parents wrote, tagging brand Fear of God and designer Jerry Lorenzo.

Evan also posted a number of reshares of the photo by family and friends on his Instagram Story, including one from sister Rhonda Ross, who wrote, "My niece Jagger Snow. Too cool for school."

Courtesy of Ashlee Simpson Ross

Ashlee and Evan tied the knot at the Connecticut home of the groom's mother, Diana Ross, on Aug. 30, 2014.

In March 2021, Evan opened up about spending quality time with his wife and family during an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, expressing how he was thankful for the moments the family had together during the pandemic.

"You take it [one] day at a time," he said. "All in all, you've got to remind yourself of how lucky we are in the sense that we get to have these moments that we may have not had the same way, if we [would have had] to work."