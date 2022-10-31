Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Family Photo with All 3 Kids in Honor of Son Ziggy's 2nd Birthday

Ashlee Simpson Ross had the whole family together to celebrate her little boy's birthday!

On Sunday, the singer, 38, shared a sweet family photo on Instagram featuring all three of her kids and husband Evan Ross as the group celebrated Ziggy Blu's second birthday. Ashlee shares daughter Jagger, 7, and son Ziggy with husband Evan. She also shares son Bronx Mowgli, 13, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

In the snap, Ashlee holds the birthday boy as daughter Jagger stands in front of her, son Bronx on her side and husband Evan behind her. The group smiles for the picture, which features Jagger in a blue Halloween costume.

Ashlee also shared another picture of Ziggy from his celebration, as well as a photo of the toddler's Halloween-themed birthday cake complete with little creatures, a black cat and mini pumpkins.

"Happy birthday Ziggy Blu can't believe you are 2! We love you so much 🥳," wrote Ashlee.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ashlee Simpson Ross Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Ashlee Simpson Ross Instagram

Evan, 34, shared the same family snap on his Instagram along with a sweet message to his son.

"Happy Birthday My sweet boy Ziggy Blu Ross. Cant believe your 2 years old. You are pure JOY. I love you with all my heart🖤🖤🖤🖤," he wrote.

Ashlee and Evan tied the knot at the Connecticut home of the groom's mother, Diana Ross, on Aug. 30, 2014.

In March 2021, Evan opened up about spending quality time with his wife and family during an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, expressing how he was thankful for the moments the family had together during the pandemic.

"You take it [one] day at a time," he said. "All in all, you've got to remind yourself of how lucky we are in the sense that we get to have these moments that we may have not had the same way, if we [would have had] to work."