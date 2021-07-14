See Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross' Kids Ziggy, 8 Months, and Daughter Jagger, 5½, on Family Vacation

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross shared sunny snapshots from their family trip with baby boy Ziggy, 8 months, and daughter Jagger Snow, who turns 6 later this month

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross are living it up on vacation with the kids!

On Tuesday, the "I Do" singers, who tied the knot in 2014, shared sunny snapshots from a family trip, showing beach-time photos and other sweet quality moments with baby boy Ziggy Blu, 8 months, and daughter Jagger Snow, who turns 6 later this month. (Ashlee is also mom to son Bronx Mowgli, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.)

"❤️☀️🌴🏖🎉," Ashlee, 36, captioned her gallery of images, which showed Jagger smiling while in a pool and a group photo of the four of them kissing each other. In the comments, Evan, 32, wrote, "Love you."

Evan also shared a pair of photos showing Jagger and Ziggy at the pool, captioning the post, "🌊 🖤."

For Father's Day last month, Ashlee wrote to her husband on Instagram, "You are such an incredible father. I love watching you lead our family," alongside a photo gallery of Evan with Ziggy, Jagger and Bronx. "You always make everyone laugh, and have such beautiful lessons, and adventures for the kids. Thank you for being the husband, and father I dreamed of. We love you."

Evan also shared his own Father's Day message alongside an adorable video of Jagger and Ziggy: "There is Nothing better!!! Thank you for making me a Father ♥️ !!"

Ashlee wrote in a comment, "Happy Father's Day to the best dad 💙 we love you."

In May, Evan celebrated his wife for Mother's Day, sharing a sweet photo of her with her three kids. "Happy Mother's Day baby! U r so amazing and I'm so lucky! Look at all this love you made!" he wrote in the caption.

Ahead of Ziggy's October arrival, Ashlee told PEOPLE in August that "it'll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase."