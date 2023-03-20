Ashlee Simpson Ross and Daughter Jagger, 7, Share a Stylish Moment Modeling New Romper Collection

Ashlee Simpson Ross modeled with husband Evan Ross and daughter Jagger Snow, 7, for her latest collaboration

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 20, 2023 05:23 PM
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Jagger for Smash + Tess
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross and daughter Jagger. Photo: Smash + Tess

Ashlee Simpson Ross is bringing her family in on her latest collaboration.

The mom of three, 38, appears with husband Evan Ross and daughter Jagger Snow in a photo shoot celebrating the romper collection she designed with Smash + Tess. The "Pieces of Me" collection — launching March 28 and featuring a number of trendy-meets-edgy pieces — is modeled by both the singer and her 7-year-old daughter.

Mom and daughter strike the same pose while wearing the Far Out Overalls in Groovy Grey. In another, Jagger is dressed in the Wicked Wide Leg Romper in Retro Rose, with one leg crossed over the other in fuzzy slippers and she holds the receiver of a rotary phone to her ear.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross and daughter Jagger.
Ashlee Simpson Ross and daughter Jagger.
Ashlee Simpson Ross' daughter Jagger.
L: Caption Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross and daughter Jagger. PHOTO: Smash + Tess
C: Caption Ashlee Simpson Ross and daughter Jagger. PHOTO: Smash + Tess
R: Caption Ashlee Simpson Ross' daughter Jagger. PHOTO: Smash + Tess

In a family shot, Simpson Ross and her daughter wear matching versions of the Wicked Wife Leg Romper in Sandy Beach while Evan wears the Radical Button Up Romper in Vintage Brown.

The couple also shares son Ziggy Blu, 2. Simpson Ross is also mom to son Bronx, 14, whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, she recalled a recent mishap that occurred during a night out at the movies with Bronx where the teen was mistaken for an adult.

Ashlee Simpson Ross' daughter Jagger.
Evan Ross and daughter Jagger.
L: Caption Ashlee Simpson Ross' daughter Jagger. PHOTO: Smash + Tess
R: Caption Evan Ross and daughter Jagger. PHOTO: Smash + Tess

"I'm sitting next to Bronx and Evan is on [the other] side, and we're at one of those movies where they offer you wine or something, and they were like, 'Oh sir [to Bronx], would you like something?'"

Simpson Ross quickly moved to correct the waiter, saying, "He's not my friend — well he's my friend, but this is my kid, my 14-year-old son."

Elsewhere in the sitdown, the "La La" singer revealed that her daughter has discovered her mom's first album and is obsessed.

"My daughter, she's the one that's like, 'I want to hear mommy's music,'" she shared. "So I get to listen to it quite frequently now."

