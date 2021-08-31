Ashlee Simpson Ross is mom to daughter Jagger, 6, and Ziggy, 10 months, with husband Evan Ross, plus son Bronx, 12, with ex-husband Pete Wentz

Ashlee Simpson Ross Says She Has 'All the Feels' on Daughter Jagger's First Day of Kindergarten

They grow up so fast!

On Tuesday, Ashlee Simpson Ross, 36, shared an adorable picture of her 6-year-old daughter Jagger Snow as she set off for her first day of kindergarten.

In the sweet photo, Jagger stands in her school uniform while holding up an "all about me" sign reading her age, grade, teacher's name and the date.

The chalkboard also featured some of Jagger's career aspirations, including her dreams of becoming an "artist, movie star and [to] walk on a runway."

"All the feels today ❤️😭," the proud mom captioned the picture on her Instagram Story.

Ashlee is mom to daughter Jagger, 6, and son Ziggy Blu, 10 months, with husband Evan Ross, plus son Bronx Mowgli, 12, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Last month, the singer and her husband threw Jagger an American Girl doll–themed birthday party, sharing glimpses of the celebration on social media.

"Best girls party EVER. We love you @americangirlbrandofficial," Ashlee wrote on one slide of her Instagram Story.

Ashlee Simpson Credit: Evan Ross/Instagram