Ashlee Simpson Ross Throws American Girl Doll Birthday Party for 'Princess' Daughter Jagger's 6th

"Best girls' party ever," Ashlee Simpson Ross says of the colorful celebration for daughter Jagger's 6th birthday

Ashlee Simpson Ross is celebrating her "little princess"!

On Friday, the singer, 36, and husband Evan Ross shared glimpses of the birthday party they threw for daughter Jagger Snow, who turned 6 years old. The American Girl doll–themed celebration saw Jagger and her friends enjoying treats around a colorful table where their favorite dolls also had seats next to them.

"Best girls party EVER. We love you @americangirlbrandofficial," Ashlee wrote on one slide of her Instagram Story.

In another post, the proud mom paid tribute to her only daughter, who wore a crown that read "Happy Birthday" for the occasion. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my little princess 🦄 You are the brightest light. We love you 🥳💚," wrote Ashlee.

The parents also share baby boy Ziggy Blu, 9 months, and Ashlee is also mom to son Bronx Mowgli, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

For Father's Day last month, Ashlee wrote to her husband on Instagram, "You are such an incredible father. I love watching you lead our family," alongside a photo gallery of Evan with Ziggy, Jagger and Bronx. "You always make everyone laugh, and have such beautiful lessons, and adventures for the kids. Thank you for being the husband, and father I dreamed of. We love you."

Evan also shared his own Father's Day message alongside an adorable video of Jagger and Ziggy: "There is Nothing better!!! Thank you for making me a Father ♥️ !!" Ashlee wrote in a comment, "Happy Father's Day to the best dad 💙 we love you."