Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Rare Family Photo Featuring Husband Evan Ross and Her Three Children

Jessica Simpson and her family, Tracee Ellis Ross and more loved ones gathered for Ashlee Simpson Ross' 37th birthday celebration

Ashlee Simpson Ross was surrounded by family for her 37th birthday!

The singer shared photos on Instagram Wednesday from a party featuring sister Jessica Simpson and her family, sister-in-law Tracee Ellis Ross, plus Ashlee's husband Evan Ross and their kids: daughter Jagger Snow, 6, and son Ziggy Blu, who turns 1 this month, plus Bronx Mowgli, 12, whom Ashlee shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

"BIRTHDAY LOVE," she captioned the post, which showed her blowing out her candles while wearing a playful crown that read "Party Time."

Evan, 33, wrote on his Instagram, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE. What an amazing DAY it was. YOU ARE EVeRYTHING 🖤."

For Evan's birthday in August, Ashlee shared a nude photo of her husband on Instagram, calling him the "love of my life" in a romantic tribute. The image showed him standing naked in a shower. Ashlee also posted a black-and-white photo of the couple holding hands while walking in a garden.

"Your spirit is truly infectious, and I'm so lucky to spend every day with you," she wrote in a note to Ross. "33 baby."

Ashlee and Evan tied the knot at the Connecticut home of the groom's mother, Diana Ross, on Aug. 30, 2014.

Evan opened up about spending quality time with his wife and family during an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast this March, sharing that he's thankful for the moments they've had together during the pandemic.