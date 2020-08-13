"It'll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase," Ashlee Simpson, who is expecting her third child this fall, tells PEOPLE

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross 'So Excited' for Baby Boy on the Way: 'Can't Wait for the Snuggles'

2020 has been an unpredictable year, but for Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, there is at least one (very) bright spot to look forward to.

"I'm so excited for this little one on the way," says Ross, 31, whose second child — and first son — with Simpson is due later this fall. (She also has 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli from her first marriage to Pete Wentz).

Adds Simpson: "It'll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase. Newborn babies smell so good. There's nothing like it. And we can't wait for the snuggles!"

Still, when it came time to telling big sister Jagger Snow, 5, about her brother on the way, there was a bit of an adjustment.

Image zoom Ashlee Simpson and Evan Moss with son Bronx and daughter Jagger Erik Melvin

Image zoom Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram

"She was so upset because she really wanted a sister," says Ross, though, "she's come around to it now," says Simpson. "Now she's going to be the queen forever!"

And when Mom and Dad are singers and artists, there are plenty of creative genes to go around.

"Jagger is an amazing artist," says Ross. "She's so talented. She's got a beautiful voice too." As for Bronx, "he's a great artist," says Simpson. "And he's into piano."

As for the little guy on the way? Dad has some ideas.

"He's going to be amazing with his outfits," says Ross, known for his sartorial sense himself. "I'm already starting to create pieces. I can't wait to dress him up in top hats and trench coats!"