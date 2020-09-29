"I'm so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy!" Ashlee Simpson Ross captioned her collection of photos from the sweet soirée

Pregnant Ashlee Simpson Celebrates Son on the Way at Baby Shower with Sister Jessica and Kids

The Simpson family is getting close to welcoming its newest member!

Jessica Simpson and her daughters recently joined Ashlee Simpson Ross and her kids, plus the sisters' mom Tina Simpson, for a baby shower in honor of the third-time mom-to-be.

Ashlee, 35, shared three snapshots from the whimsical backyard event to her Instagram feed on Tuesday. In the first photo, all the Simpson gals — including Ashlee's daughter Jagger Snow, 5, plus Jessica's girls Birdie Mae, 18 months, and Maxwell Drew, 8 — are gathered together, looking excited.

The second image features Ashlee and Jessica, 40, posing together, while the third shows Jagger and her big brother Bronx Mowgli, 11, with their hands on Mom's baby bump.

″I'm so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now!" Ashlee wrote in her caption. "Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial @whambamevents for making my baby shower so special! ❤️ 📷: @kristingram."

Ashlee announced her pregnancy in late April, sharing photos of herself and husband Evan Ross holding up a positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

″We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," Ashlee captioned her post, while her husband wrote alongside his, ″The fam is growing. ♥️ Ash and I can't wait to welcome the newest addition.″

The following month, Jagger and Bronx helped their parents reveal the baby's sex, cutting into a cake filled with blue sprinkles to spill the exciting news to Ashlee's Instagram followers.

Ashlee has also given fans glimpses of her baby bump along the way in her pregnancy. ″Loving carrying you around,″ she wrote atop a sweet July video, showing off her partially bared belly.

The couple opened up to PEOPLE in August about their growing family, with Evan (who is the son of Diana Ross) saying he's ″so excited for this little one on the way.″

Added Ashlee, ″It'll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase. Newborn babies smell so good. There's nothing like it. And we can't wait for the snuggles!″

Still, when it came time to telling big sister Jagger about her brother on the way, there was a bit of an adjustment. ″She was so upset because she really wanted a sister,″ said Evan.