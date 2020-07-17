Pregnant Ashlee Simpson Ross Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump: 'Loving Carrying You Around'

Ashlee Simpson Ross is expecting her third child and second with husband Evan Ross — a baby boy

Ashlee Simpson Ross is bumping along!

The pregnant singer, 35, showed off the growth of her son on the way on her Instagram Story Thursday, sharing a mirror-selfie-style video set to a dreamy cover of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Simpson Ross was dressed in a pair of black leggings and matching sports bra, with her blonde hair pulled back as she turned to record her partially bared baby bump from the side.

"Loving carrying you around," she wrote on top of the video, tacking on a blue heart emoji.

Image zoom Ashlee Simpson Ross Ashlee Simpson Ross Instagram

The baby on the way will be Simpson Ross' third child and her second with husband Evan Ross. She shares daughter Jagger Snow, who turns 5 this month, with Ross, plus 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

The "Pieces of Me" singer announced her pregnancy in late April, sharing photos of herself and Ross, 31, holding up a positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," Simpson Ross captioned her post, while her husband wrote alongside his, "The fam is growing. ♥️ Ash and I can't wait to welcome the newest addition."

"During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund," the mom-to-be added, referencing the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. "Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future."

The following month, Jagger and Bronx helped their parents reveal the baby's sex, cutting into a cake filled with blue sprinkles to spill the exciting news to Simpson Ross' Instagram followers.

In the clip, the family members held a knife together as they sliced open a confection made by Los Angeles bakery Cakes by Claritza. When blue sprinkles poured out from the cake, Simpson Ross excitedly announced that she was having a boy before giving her daughter a hug.

"💙💙💙🙏🏼💙💙💙," she captioned the video.