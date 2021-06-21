Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Family Photos and Tribute to Husband Evan Ross on Father's Day

"You always make everyone laugh, and have such beautiful lessons, and adventures for the kids," Ashlee Simpson Ross captioned her sweet post, in part, for husband Evan Ross

Evan Ross is feeling the love this Father's Day!

On Sunday, the singer/actor received a heartfelt tribute from wife Ashlee Simpson Ross on Instagram as they spent the weekend holiday with their kids.

Evan and Ashlee share son Ziggy Blu, 7 months, and daughter Jagger Snow, 5½, while she is also mom to son Bronx Mowgli, 12, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

"Happy Father's Day. You are such an incredible father. I love watching you lead our family," Ashlee, 36, wrote alongside a photo gallery of her husband with Ziggy, Jagger and Bronx.

"You always make everyone laugh, and have such beautiful lessons, and adventures for the kids," she added. "Thank you for being the husband, and father I dreamed of. We love you 💙."

Evan, 32, also shared his own Father's Day message alongside an adorable video of Jagger and Ziggy: "There is Nothing better!!! Thank you for making me a Father ♥️ !!"

"Happy Father's Day to the best dad 💙 we love you," Ashlee wrote in a comment.

Last month, Evan celebrated his wife for Mother's Day, sharing a sweet photo of her with her three kids.

"Happy Mother's Day baby! U r so amazing and I'm so lucky! Look at all this love you made!" he wrote in the caption.

Ahead of Ziggy's October arrival, Ashlee told PEOPLE in August that "it'll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase."

"Newborn babies smell so good. There's nothing like it. And we can't wait for the snuggles!" she said at the time, as Evan added, "I'm so excited for this little one on the way. He's going to be amazing with his outfits. I'm already starting to create pieces. I can't wait to dress him up in top hats and trench coats!"

Wentz, 42, told PEOPLE back in 2018 that he co-parents "really well" with Ashlee and Evan.