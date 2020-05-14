Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way with Help from Their Kids

Ashlee Simpson Ross is going to have another son!

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter, 35, and husband Evan Ross revealed the exciting news in an Instagram video, cutting into a cake filled with blue sprinkles with help from 4½-year-old daughter Jagger Snow and 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli.

In the clip, the family members hold a knife together as they slice open a confection made by the Los Angeles-based bakery, Cakes by Claritza. When blue sprinkles pour out from the cake, Ashlee excitedly announces that she's having a boy before giving her daughter a hug.

"💙💙💙🙏🏼💙💙💙," the mom captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Evan, 31, shared the same footage on his Instagram account and wrote, "SO STOKED 2 MEET MY BABY BOY 🖤 as u can tell Jagger wanted a sis 😂."

The baby on the way will be Ashlee’s third child and her second with Evan. She shares son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Ashlee announced her pregnancy in late April, sharing photos of herself and Evan holding up a positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” Ashlee captioned her post, while Evan wrote alongside his, “The fam is growing. ♥️ Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

“During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund,” the mom-to-be added, referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.”

Her sister Jessica Simpson expressed her excitement in the comments section, writing, "I couldn't be happier for my favorite person on the planet!! This family of 5 over here are beyond elated for YOU, Evan, BX and Jagger to expand the beautiful gift of family. Auntie of 3!! This is hands down the most exciting news I could possibly imagine!"

A source previously told PEOPLE, "Ashlee has been wanting another baby for a long time. They always wanted a big family!"

The couple tied the knot in August 2014 at the Connecticut home of the groom’s mother, singer Diana Ross. In 2017, they celebrated three years together and the “Pieces of Me” songstress posted a sweet tribute to their relationship on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary my love 😍 it has been the best 3 years of my life ❤️,” Simpson Ross captioned a throwback snap of the duo sharing a smooch on their wedding day.