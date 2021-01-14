Inside Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' 'Bohemian' Meets 'Rock 'n' Roll' Nursery for Son Ziggy

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross have nested a nursery tailored to their newborn.

The pair welcomed son Ziggy Blu on Oct. 29, the second child for Ross, 32, who shares 5-year-old daughter Jagger Snow with Simpson Ross, as well. Simpson Ross is also mom to son Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz. When hand-picking elements for their new addition's nursery, the couple teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids and set out to create a "peaceful" room.

"For Ziggy's room, we wanted the aesthetic to match the rest of our house. We thoughtfully designed the space so it would be something he could grow into," says Simpson Ross. "We chose warmer colors and textures, creating a nursery space that has an eclectic, bohemian vibe with a hint of rock 'n' roll."

The artist adds that they wanted to be "a bit more minimal in the overall design" this time around, explaining that she and Ross "wanted to choose pieces that we absolutely loved, and it was important to us to avoid creating clutter."

"We wanted it to be a peaceful, zen place," she says, "and I think we did that."

Image zoom Credit: pottery barn kids

The nursery features some eye-catching touches, courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids, including wall fixtures like the Micro Lightning Bolt Lights ($59) — which happen to be one of Ross' favorites.

"My favorite thing in this room are the neon light lightning bolts. It makes it feel like, 'Club Ziggy' at night. When the lights are off, the lightning bolts are on. It's a whole vibe," he says.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Pottery Barn Kids

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Pottery Barn Kids

Also inside the room is the west elm x pbk Mid-Century Convertible Crib ($599) and one of Simpson Ross' favorite pieces, the west elm x pbk Graham Glider & Stationary Ottoman ($399–$1,099). "I love everything in this nursery, but my favorite piece is the rocking chair," she says. "It's so cozy for Ziggy and me. Every morning when I am feeding him, we listen to music sitting on that chair. Plus, the fabric is super-soft."

Simpson Ross adds that the wall decals — like the Urbanwalls Half Moons ($79) — "bring so much personality to the space." She says, "As soon as we added them, it really changed the room and kind of made it a little funky and eclectic."