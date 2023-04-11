Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Fun Family Easter Snap

The couple's kids — Jagger Snow, 7, and Ziggy Blu, 2, — were treated to a day of fun-filled activities for Easter

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 06:59 AM
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Family Easter Snap
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross with their kids Jagger and Ziggy. Photo: Evan Ross Instagram

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross went all out for Easter with their kids.

On Monday, Evan, 34, shared a series of snapshots of the family's celebrations on Instagram with the caption, "EASTER 🥚."

One picture included the family posing in an Easter-themed photo booth with the words 'Happy Easter 2023' printed on the snap. In the shot, Ashlee, 38, rocked matching white bunny ears with her daughter Jagger Snow, 7, who blew a kiss for the camera. The couple's 2-year-old son Ziggy Blu, meanwhile, sported blue bunny ears to match his Hawaiian print shirt.

The Instagram carousel of the family's fun also included a clip of the couple's kids wearing Easter-themed pajamas and excitedly preparing for the day as they shout, "Yay!"

In the video, musician and actor Evan asked his brood, "Are you ready for Easter?" Ziggy replied, "Yeah," before adding, "No … the Easter bunny."

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Family Easter Snap
Jagger Snow. Evan Ross Instagram

"No?" said mom Ashlee, adding, "OK, I've got slippers if you guys want to go outside. Let's do this!"

Ashlee shared a sweet picture on her own Instagram of herself on an Easter egg hunt with Ziggy and her sister-in-law Chudney Ross. In the photo, the singer wore the same white bunny ears and a green and white patterned dress as she walked around a garden with a purple basket full of eggs.

"😍," wrote Paris Hilton in the comments section of the post, which was captioned, "HAPPY EASTER 🌸."

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Family Easter Snap
Ziggy Blu and Jagger Snow. Evan Ross Instagram

Jagger and Ziggy were treated to meeting some real-life bunnies, too. Evan posted a picture of Jagger snapped as she smiled at the camera while stroking a white bunny in a pen whilst wearing a patterned blue dress.

Ashlee is also mom to son Bronx, 14, whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz.

In November, she and her brood joined her sister Jessica Simpson, husband Eric Johnson and their three kids — Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 4 — for a massive family ski trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The siblings were also joined by their dad Joe Simpson, mom Tina Simpson and singer Jessica's in-laws.

In three Instagram photo carousels shared the following month, Jessica, 42, showed off the family's fun times together, including watching their kids spend quality time together and their wintry fashion.

"Snow Bunnies 🐰," she captioned one set of shots.

In her post captioned "Winter Wonderland ❄️," Jessica shared more sweet family moments, including an effortlessly stylish selfie with her mom and sister.

Another cute shot showed cousins Birdie Mae and Jagger huddled together in their winter weather gear.

A rare photo got almost all the cousins in one photo, aside from Jessica's youngest daughter Birdie. Bronx could be seen stood behind a stroller where Ziggy sat as Maxwell stood beside him, while Jessica's son Ace Knute posed with a big smile and an arm around cousin Jagger.

During the family trip, which appeared to have taken place over the week of Thanksgiving, the family celebrated Bronx's 14th birthday. "BRONX happy birthday my grown boy," Ashlee wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo, where she smiled widely next to her teenage son. "Can't believe you are 14. You are the kindest, and coolest. I am so lucky to be your mom."

Related Articles
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip in Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip to Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo
Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo with Both of Her Parents: 'I Am Proud of Us'
Kevin Hart and All Four of His Kids Celebrate Easter on the Beach: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Jagger for Smash + Tess
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Daughter Jagger, 7, Share a Stylish Moment Modeling New Romper Collection
Jessica Simpson Shares Photos from Daughter Birdie's Unicorn-Themed 4th Birthday: 'Born to Shine'
Jessica Simpson Shares Photos from Daughter Birdie's Unicorn-Themed 4th Birthday: 'Born to Shine'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmX6JSRIYvI/?hl=en. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Shares 'Festive' Holiday Season Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'My Beautiful Family'
Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter Birdie, 3, Is Following In Her Singing Footsteps: ‘My Loud Belting Beauty’
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Is Following in Her Musical Footsteps: 'My Loud Belting Beauty'
Jessica Simpson daughter
Jessica Simpson Snuggles Up to Mini-Me Daughter Birdie, 3, for Sweet Selfie — See the Photo!
Jessica Simpson, tina simpson, maxwell johnson
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Looks All Grown Up in HSN Appearance with Mom and Grandma Tina
Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Selfies with Her 3 Kids: ‘Whole Lotta Love
Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'Whole Lotta Love'
Diana Ross
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo
Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jessica Simpson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Ashlee Simpson Ross Celebrates 'Kindest and Coolest' Son Bronx on 14th Birthday: 'My Grown Boy'
Ashlee Simpson Ross Celebrates 'Kindest and Coolest' Son Bronx on 14th Birthday: 'My Grown Boy'
jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Nephew Bronx's 14th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'You Are a Gift'
Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee and Jessica Simpson's Daughters Twin in Matching Flower Girl Dresses: 'Cousin Love'
Ashlee Simpson on The Jennifer Hudson Show
Ashlee Simpson Ross Tells Waiter 'This Is My Kid' After Son Bronx, 14, Is Offered a Glass of Wine