Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Fun Family Easter Snap

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross went all out for Easter with their kids.

On Monday, Evan, 34, shared a series of snapshots of the family's celebrations on Instagram with the caption, "EASTER 🥚."

One picture included the family posing in an Easter-themed photo booth with the words 'Happy Easter 2023' printed on the snap. In the shot, Ashlee, 38, rocked matching white bunny ears with her daughter Jagger Snow, 7, who blew a kiss for the camera. The couple's 2-year-old son Ziggy Blu, meanwhile, sported blue bunny ears to match his Hawaiian print shirt.

The Instagram carousel of the family's fun also included a clip of the couple's kids wearing Easter-themed pajamas and excitedly preparing for the day as they shout, "Yay!"

In the video, musician and actor Evan asked his brood, "Are you ready for Easter?" Ziggy replied, "Yeah," before adding, "No … the Easter bunny."

Jagger Snow. Evan Ross Instagram

"No?" said mom Ashlee, adding, "OK, I've got slippers if you guys want to go outside. Let's do this!"

Ashlee shared a sweet picture on her own Instagram of herself on an Easter egg hunt with Ziggy and her sister-in-law Chudney Ross. In the photo, the singer wore the same white bunny ears and a green and white patterned dress as she walked around a garden with a purple basket full of eggs.

"😍," wrote Paris Hilton in the comments section of the post, which was captioned, "HAPPY EASTER 🌸."

Ziggy Blu and Jagger Snow. Evan Ross Instagram

Jagger and Ziggy were treated to meeting some real-life bunnies, too. Evan posted a picture of Jagger snapped as she smiled at the camera while stroking a white bunny in a pen whilst wearing a patterned blue dress.

Ashlee is also mom to son Bronx, 14, whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz.

In November, she and her brood joined her sister Jessica Simpson, husband Eric Johnson and their three kids — Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 4 — for a massive family ski trip to Aspen, Colorado.

The siblings were also joined by their dad Joe Simpson, mom Tina Simpson and singer Jessica's in-laws.

In three Instagram photo carousels shared the following month, Jessica, 42, showed off the family's fun times together, including watching their kids spend quality time together and their wintry fashion.

"Snow Bunnies 🐰," she captioned one set of shots.

In her post captioned "Winter Wonderland ❄️," Jessica shared more sweet family moments, including an effortlessly stylish selfie with her mom and sister.

Another cute shot showed cousins Birdie Mae and Jagger huddled together in their winter weather gear.

A rare photo got almost all the cousins in one photo, aside from Jessica's youngest daughter Birdie. Bronx could be seen stood behind a stroller where Ziggy sat as Maxwell stood beside him, while Jessica's son Ace Knute posed with a big smile and an arm around cousin Jagger.

During the family trip, which appeared to have taken place over the week of Thanksgiving, the family celebrated Bronx's 14th birthday. "BRONX happy birthday my grown boy," Ashlee wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo, where she smiled widely next to her teenage son. "Can't believe you are 14. You are the kindest, and coolest. I am so lucky to be your mom."