Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Open Up About Their 'Awesome' Daughter Jagger Snow and Her 'Pro' Big Brother Bronx

As new parents, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross don’t get out much — and they’re just fine with that.

Though she and Ross enjoyed a night out at the Guitar Hero Live Launch Party in Los Angeles on Monday night, Simpson tells PEOPLE she and her husband are “homebodies.”

“We ran home to see the kids right after,” says Simpson, who gave birth to her daughter Jagger Snow just 11 weeks ago and is also mom to son Bronx Mowgli, 7 next month.

“Their age difference is really sweet. Bronx is such a good big brother. He’s a pro. He dances for her and entertains her,” Simpson, 31, adds of her son with ex-husband Pete Wentz. “It makes home so awesome.”

And Ross, 27, whose new ABC drama Wicked City premieres next Tuesday, agrees.

“Bronx is so good with her,” he says. “He carries her and makes sure he watches her all the time. We have an amazing family.”

Simpson says Jagger is already smiling all the time and has the “cutest little personality” with a “cute, silent laugh,” but she’s also not afraid to exercise her power as the baby of the family.

“She definitely knows what she wants and will let you know,” Simpson says of her daughter. Adds Ross, with a laugh: “She got that from her mom.”