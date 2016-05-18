The mother of two dishes on wanting more kids and grandma Diana Ross

Ashlee Simpson‘s next foray? Comedy — but only at home.

“She’s laughing. That’s the best,” Simpson told PEOPLE of her 9-month-old daughter Jagger Snow‘s latest achievements at Swiffer and Mr. Clean’s Clean Slate Workshop in New York City Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I do a fake sneeze and she thinks it’s so funny,” the mother of two, who is married to Evan Ross, adds. “Her laugh makes me feel like I’m funny.”

Image zoom



Brent N. Clarke/WireImage

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

And that’s not all Jagger is up to these days. She’s a crawling machine, according to her mom, which has turned Simpson into a clean freak.

“Now that my 9-month-old is starting to crawl, my eyes see every little speck,” Simpson, 31, says. “Having two kids definitely does leave quite a mess, so cleaning is very important.”

But the mess might get bigger, as Simpson — who also has a 7½-year-old son named Bronx Mowgli with her ex-husband, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz — wants more children.

“Yeah, definitely,” Simpson reveals when asked if she wants to expand the family. “Not right now, but maybe sometime in the next year.”

And there’s at least one other person who’d be on board with that: Diana Ross.

“She’s awesome, she’s such a good grandmother,” Simpson says of her husband’ famous mom.

“She’s obsessed,” Ross chimes in. “She’s more excited about being grandmother than anything else in her life. She says, ‘It’s little me!’ ”

And it’s obvious why: Jagger has an ear for tunes, like her musically-inclined family.

“She’s got a good ear. She can copy really well,” Ross says proudly.

“She likes music,” Simpson adds. “We listen to music during bath time.”