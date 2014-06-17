Ashlee Simpson: Bronx 'Has a Blast' with His Cousin Maxwell

"Now [Bronx] thinks she's cool because she's running around and ... she wants to see what Bronx is doing," Simpson adds.

Image zoom

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

Ashlee Simpson is in l-o-v-e — with life!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When she’s not busy with her son Bronx, the songstress has been enjoying time with fiancé Evan Ross, to whom she announced her engagement in January.

“Right now I’m just having a blast with Bronx and I’ll be married soon so all those fun details. It’s the best — it’s so much fun!” Simpson told PEOPLE while testing out Skylander’s Trap Team collection at E3 in Los Angeles.

Simpson isn’t the only one who’s planning her upcoming nuptials: Jessica Simpson is also counting down the days until she weds Eric Johnson.

Despite two weddings in the works, the sisters still find plenty of time for family fun, recently celebrating Easter together with their kids, including Jessica’s children Maxwell, 2, and Ace, who turns 1 later this month.

“Bronx is the big cousin and Max just loves trying to keep up with him and has a blast with him. It’s great,” she says.

And with Maxwell just recently celebrating her second birthday, her fun factor has definitely skyrocketed. “Now [Bronx] thinks she’s cool because she’s running around and … she wants to see what Bronx is doing,” Simpson adds. “And Ace will be on his way!”

Bronx is “almost done with school” and is already looking forward to a few months filled with vacations, camps and doing what he loves: jumping on the trampoline, reading books and swimming.

But before he officially kicks off his summer fun, Simpson treated her 5½-year-old son and a few of his friends to an afternoon spent testing out the new Skylander’s Trap Team collection, which hits stores in October, at E3 on Tuesday.

“We’ve never been here before … and Bronx loves video games — and he loves Skylanders — so we’re all looking forward to the new video game,” Simpson told PEOPLE.

“He probably has memorized all the characters! The new characters look incredible and he’s going to have a blast with it. He’s downstairs playing and he already knows all about it.”