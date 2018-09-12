A big dash of cuteness has entered AshLee Frazier‘s life!

The Bachelor alum and husband Aaron Williams welcomed their first child, daughter Navy Lee Williams, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, she shared on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the family of three — where the adorable newborn snoozed while wearing a hospital hat and a blanket bearing her name.

“Aaron and I are madly in love with Navy Lee,” Frazier, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her new addition. “She is more beautiful and precious than we ever could have imagined. Our hearts are overflowing!”

Baby Navy was born at 3:23 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 19 inches long, the new mom shared on Instagram, telling E! News that her daughter’s moniker has a sweet family tie.

“Her name came from my dad, Bruce Lee,” Frazier told the outlet. “When I was adopted, my parents changed my name from Ashley to AshLee. It was important to them to make sure I felt as part of the family. Aaron and I wanted to continue that tradition.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Navy Williams Ashley Streff

AshLee Frazier and daughter Navy Ashley Streff

RELATED: Bachelor Alum AshLee Frazier Is Engaged!

Frazier — who made it to the top three on Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor before he delivered the final rose to now-wife Catherine Giudici Lowe — tied the knot with Williams in a March 2017 ceremony in Houston, at his parents’ lake house overlooking the picturesque Lake Conroe in Houston, according to E! News.

The reality-star-turned-lifestyle-blogger announced her pregnancy in March, explaining that she found out she was expecting after a family vacation to Breckenridge, Colorado, which the couple took shortly after Christmas.

“We got back to Houston on the 2nd of January. I was suppose to start my period that day,” Frazier wrote on her blog. “When I didn’t, I took a test that morning. The first test was one of those ones that has two lines. Well, one line was dark and the other was super light. I thought to myself, ‘This thing is crap!’ So I threw it away and decided to take another test before I went to bed.”

“[The next] test was one that read ‘Pregnant’ and ‘Not Pregnant.’ I needed the clear answer,” she explained. “Sure enough, it came out ‘PREGNANT.’ I was freaking out and ran to Aaron and told him as he was hobbling to go use the restroom, ha.”

RELATED VIDEO: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Life With Her New Baby Girl!



Frazier and Williams were the guests of honor at a French-themed coed baby shower in August, held at the same location as their wedding.

“The details were over the top and so well executed,” the then-pregnant star raved of the bash in a blog post. “From the cake, to the flowers and all the way to the Eiffel Towers throughout the party.”

“BAAbywilliams is scheduled to come during NYFW, so needless to say travel (including lots of days in Paris) will be a part of her life,” Frazier noted.