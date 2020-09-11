AshLee Frazier's baby girl on the way will be her second child with husband Aaron Williams

Pregnant AshLee Frazier 'Trying to Pose All Cute' with Her 'Big Belly' as She Awaits Baby No. 2

The baby countdown is on for AshLee Frazier!

The Bachelor season 17 alum, 39, is weeks away from welcoming her second child with husband Aaron Williams, and gave her Instagram followers a little bump update on Thursday evening.

Her mirror selfie showed the mom-to-be lounging on her bedroom floor, showing off her belly in a fitted white tank top over pastel tie-dye sweatpants.

"Trying to pose cute with this big belly. I was comfy all day in this outfit!" Frazier wrote in the caption.

Frazier announced her pregnancy at four months along back in April, with a photo series that featured her, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter Navy Lee.

As Williams held up a strip of ultrasounds, Frazier carried their daughter, who wore a pink shirt reading, "I'm going to be a big sister!"

"Navy has something she wants to tell you. She's going to be a big sister. We are overjoyed! 🤍," the former reality star wrote in her caption.

The following month, Frazier shared a cute snapshot of her daughter telling the camera she was expecting a little sister, writing, "The reveal! 👛🦕 Sound on. Navy says it softly but she knows!! She's been saying since day one!"

Frazier — who made it to the top three on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor before he delivered the final rose to now-wife Catherine Giudici Lowe — tied the knot with Williams in a March 2017 ceremony in Houston, at his parents' lake house overlooking the picturesque Lake Conroe in Houston, according to E! News.

"Aaron and I are madly in love with Navy Lee," Frazier told PEOPLE exclusively following their baby girl's birth. "She is more beautiful and precious than we ever could have imagined. Our hearts are overflowing!"

Baby Navy was born at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2018, weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 19 inches long, the proud mom shared on Instagram, telling E! News that her daughter's moniker has a sweet family tie.