Ashanti talks to PEOPLE about her new picture book — inspired by growing up with a "unique" name — and her plans to be a mom

Ashanti Celebrates Her 'Unique' Name with New Kids' Book and Talks About Plans to Have Kids 'Soon'

Ashanti signs copies of her book "My Name Is a Story" at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When Ashanti stopped by the Essence Festival to promote her new children's book, she stayed an hour and a half longer than planned.

Fans kept lining up to get their copies of My Name Is a Story signed and talk to the hit singer, 41, about their shared childhood experiences: many of them knew what it was like to be questioned about their "unique" names.

"The stories were like, 'I'm so glad that you're doing this because I always felt embarrassed when it was time for the teacher to call out everyone's name and she would stutter on my name,' " Ashanti tells PEOPLE about her conversations with fans. "I didn't want them to feel like that."

My Name Is a Story is Ashanti's first kids' book and was inspired by her own struggles as a child. While growing up, Ashanti was questioned about the pronunciation and meaning of her name. But, with the support of her parents, the young girl learned to celebrate her name and the history behind it. She explains that the name Ashanti was inspired by the Ashanti people of Ghana and means "woman of strength."

Ashanti's childrens book: My Name Is A Story Credit: HarperCollins Children’s Books

"I didn't get bullied and beat up, but it was always maybe a little giggle, maybe a little, 'Well, why is your name like that?' " says Ashanti, who shares that she plans on having her own children soon. (And she has some names already picked out!) "I was fortunate enough to have a mom that genuinely encouraged me and taught me very early that my name is beautiful."

Ashanti, who recently earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has been working on a slew of projects. (Her new single "Falling for You" will drop in a couple of weeks. She also has a film she executive produced with Cedric The Entertainer coming out at the end of the year.)

My Name Is a Story — which is illustrated by Monica Mikai and was published by HarperCollins Children's Books on Tuesday — is especially close to Ashanti's heart. She says she first realized the importance of reading when she worked at a daycare center that was run by her grandfather when she was in high school.

Ashanti's children book From My Name Is a Story by Ashanti | Credit: HarperCollins Children’s Books

"Sometimes the kids would be going crazy and I would be like, 'All right, it's story time!'. I'd sit down and read a book [to them]," she says. "It was so intriguing to see how the kids got captivated by storytelling and books and pictures."

Ashanti hopes her own picture book will help little ones understand how special they are. (She notes that the book's main character looks just like her when she was 5 years old. "I had the two pigtails! I had the baby hairs!" says Ashanti, comparing the illustrations to a picture of her as a little girl.)

"I want kids to feel like, 'Wow, I'm so lucky that I get to have something different that no one else has,' " says Ashanti. " 'My name is unique, and my name has a meaning.' "

The Grammy winner wants to teach her future children this same lesson. She tells PEOPLE that she plans on having a child "soon" and would like to have a couple of them.

"It's just been a lot going on these past few years. It feels like my career is re-surging," Ashanti says. "So, there's so much going on, but I'm definitely planning on chilling soon and experiencing that."

Ashanti dreams of reading My Name Is a Story to her babies. She says she wants to teach her children to be loving — and thinks they'll have a great sense of humor.

"I want my kids to have such an open mind. I want my kids to embrace everyone and be strong and be brave, and be loving and be giving," she says. "I think my kids are going to be awesome. I think everyone's going to love my kids. They're going to be funny... They're going to be good [and] extremely well-mannered."

At the end of her book's dedication, Ashanti writes a sweet message to her "future child."

"Yes! Your name will be unique and special too!"