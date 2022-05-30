Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together, a son, earlier this month

A$AP Rocky on His Hopes as a Father After Welcoming Baby with Rihanna: 'Raise Open-Minded' Kids

A$AP Rocky is opening up about his hopes as a first-time father.

The rapper, who recently welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Rihanna, spoke to Dazed magazine for their summer 2022 issue where he shared how he envisions himself as a dad and what he wants to instill in his kids.

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," says the 33-year-old. " I actually love to watch cartoons – I've watched like Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."

As a father, Rocky says he hopes to "raise open-minded children" and "not people who discriminate."

"And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents," he adds.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Last week, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer, 34, and Rocky are "doing great" as they take on their new roles as parents.

"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him," said the insider. "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."

"Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," the source added. "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky and Rihanna | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The insider noted that Rihanna "doesn't seem rushed to get back to work" and "very much enjoys spending quiet time with her baby."

The Grammy winner first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with Rocky. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."