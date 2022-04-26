The Challenge and SYTYCD's Asaf Goren Welcomes Baby Boy with Partner Maayan Rudich

"We officially became a family," the star captioned family photos of himself, partner Maayan Rudich and their first child, newborn son Ivri

Asaf Goren is officially a father!

The MTV's The Challenge alum, 30, announced the arrival of his baby boy Ivri via Instagram on Saturday, after he and partner Maayan Rudich welcomed the newborn on April 10.

"We officially became a family," he captioned a series of beautiful photos featuring himself, Rudich and their first child together. "Welcome to the world our love, Ivri ❤️"

Goren has been a familiar face in the U.S. reality tv industry. He landed one of his first gigs in 2015, competing in Season 12 of So You Think You Can Dance. During his time on the show, the professional dancer made it to the top 16 before getting eliminated.

The Israel native also appeared on season 4 of Are You the One? in 2016 while trying to find his "perfect match" on the reality dating series. Although he was coupled with Kaylen Zahara on the show, their romance didn't last.

He later returned to the show in 2017 to continue his quest for love on Are You the One: Second Chances.

Pursuing his passion as a dancer, Goren participated in the international competition series World of Dance Philippines in 2019 but later withdrew after sustaining an injury. That March, he won Season 3 of Israel's Big Brother.

He then was cast on The Challenge: Total Madness but was voted out in the first elimination of the 2020 season.