Play-Doh Is Flying Off Amazon’s Shelves Right Now — Plus More Arts and Crafts Supplies for Kids

Out of the thousands of toys and games available on Amazon, one $8 product is being bought over and over again right now: Play-Doh.

The surge in Play-Doh sales is unsurprising — with many schools closing across the nation, parents are looking to keep their homebound kids as busy and entertained as possible. And what better way to do that than to go back to the basics of puzzles, games, and arts and crafts? (Check out our roundup of 12 fun games and puzzles for kids for more ideas.)

The $8 pack of Play-Doh comes with 10 two-ounce containers of assorted colors. The popular product has over 2,000 positive reviews from parents who say their kids are obsessed with it, along with adult shoppers who bought it to entertain themselves. Not to mention, all of the top picks in Amazon’s arts and crafts storefront are Play-Doh products, including an even larger 36-pack, a “fun tub” filled with molds and accessories, and a deluxe set with 30 Play-Doh tools.

Play-Doh isn’t the only arts and crafts item trending on Amazon right now — this pack of Crayola Washable Paint is ranking just behind it on the best-sellers chart. Plus, Crayola Washable Markers, Melissa and Doug Drawing Pads, and this Made by Me Window Art Kit are also being added to carts frequently.

Amazon’s arts and crafts storefront is filled with endless options that are sure to keep your kids busy for the next few weeks. The best part? Despite Amazon reporting slower delivery times, most of these items can still make it to your door by the end of this week.